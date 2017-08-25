Jets camp recap: Risers, fallers, quiet practices and an unlucky break

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets broke training camp on Thursday, meaning they shift into regular-season mode in terms of a daily schedule.

A look back at some of the highs, lows and in-betweens from the last four weeks:

Players who helped themselves the most: After a slow start, wide receiver Robby Anderson stacked a few good weeks, separating from the rest of the receiving corps. He improved as a route runner and adjusted nicely to off-target throws. Receivers coach Karl Dorrell said Anderson added a few pounds to his rail-thin frame, which should help him withstand wear and tear. Josh Martin, always known for his special teams ability, made plays as a pass-rusher and could work his way into a rotation as outside linebacker. Brandon Shell appears to have nudged ahead of Brent Qvale in a competitive battle at right tackle.

Players who hurt themselves the most: Outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (back) probably will miss the rest of the preseason, jeopardizing his roster spot. He wasn't nailing it before the injury, so the Jets will have a tough decision to make. General manager Mike Maccagnan has cut only one draft pick in three years, so you know it would pain him to part with Mauldin, a third-round choice in 2015. Marcus Williams, a spot starter in past years, lost some ground at cornerback. Right now, he's no better than No. 5 at the position. He'd better watch out for Dexter McDougle, who is charging. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro was inconsistent from Day 1 and could lose out to Ross Martin.

Biggest surprise: It's not a huge surprise, but it was impressive to see rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye settle into starting roles. They showed maturity and professionalism usually found in veteran players. Hey, maybe Maye can end the second-round curse.

Biggest disappointments: Aside from Anderson, no one among the young receivers made a strong statement. For Week 1, the top three could be Anderson, Charone Peake and Kenbrell Thompkins -- not exactly "The Greatest Show on Turf." There's also the quarterback situation. Here we are, on the eve of the third preseason game, and it's still not settled.

Rotten Luck Award: It goes to Lucky Whitehead, whose odyssey began last month with the Dallas Cowboys. In the span of a few weeks, he lost his dog (temporarily), was accused of a crime he didn't commit, got fired and broke his foot.

Best moment: In his first meeting with reporters, Devon Still -- signed Aug. 5 -- described how his famous 7-year-old daughter, Leah, is beating pediatric cancer. Feel-good moments don't get better than that.

Worst moment: Quincy Enunwa's neck injury in the Green & White scrimmage was the biggest downer of camp. It turned out to be season ending. Not only was he their most experienced receiver, but he was the best leader in the receiver room.

Conspicuously absent: Rest days for veterans and loud music during practice. Coach Todd Bowles wanted it quiet because a new offensive system was being taught. With such a young team, there was no need to rest older players. This was a tougher camp than last year, players said, but not as tough as 2015, Bowles' first year.

Best quote: " ... He did little things that were drama queenish. Dogging out this guy, that guy. It's everybody's fault except his. ... That man knows what he did to the locker room a little bit. And I was the one who addressed that. And still will address it to this day. So if he can't come out to the media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on this team well before the season was over, well that's all in itself." -- Sheldon Richardson on former teammate Brandon Marshall (via ESPN New York 98.7).