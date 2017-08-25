Annual Jets-Giants game features a few buzz-worthy storylines

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Quick, can you recall the outcome of last summer's New York Jets-New York Giants game?

No?

That's OK, it wasn't terribly memorable even though the Giants scored a late touchdown to win the MetLife Bowl, 21-20, capturing the coveted Snoopy Trophy. These annual preseason affairs seldom generate any drama, although there are a few rivalry-type storylines that bear watching Saturday night.

Sheldon Richardson hopes to get reacquainted with Brandon Marshall when the Jets meet the Giants. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Richardson versus Brandon Marshall

Early in training camp, a couple of weeks before he crushed Marshall in a radio interview, Richardson said he wouldn't mind playing outside linebacker in this game. That, of course, would give him a better chance to pop his former locker-room foe across the middle. Alas, the dream matchup may not happen. Marshall is nursing a shoulder injury and may not play. Hey, maybe they'll cross paths in the pregame warmups. We'll be watching. Richardson, who caught flak from coach Todd Bowles for his radio rant, kept it politically correct this week.

Muhammad Wilkerson versus Justin Pugh

There was a brief Twitter exchange in the offseason. Pugh tweaked the Jets, saying, "At the airport and I forgot a hat. They only have @nyjets hats. All of them untouched. Literally not one @Giants hat left…Wonder why?”

Wilkerson saw it and responded, "Lol bro now u got the red dot see you 8/26 at MetLife."

The red dot means he's a marked man. Wilkerson didn't seem overly upset by the tweet, but we'll see

The Jets' defense versus Geno Smith

Smith, once considered the Jets' hope for the future, could be playing for his Giants career against his old team. Unfortunately, he probably will be facing the Jets' backups, so he won't encounter too many familiar faces. IK Enemkpali's presence would add some intrigue, but he's on the Oakland Raiders.

After four years of Smith, the Jets let him walk as a free agent, showing no interest in re-signing him. Let's just say neither side is thriving after the breakup.