Is Todd Bowles botching the Jets' quarterback competition?

Diana Russini suspects that the Jets are strategically giving reps to Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty just in case fans become dissatisfied with the presumed starter, Josh McCown, later in the season. (1:10)

Say this for the New York Jets: They always keep it interesting. Our question of the week focuses on their ... uh ... unconventional quarterback battle.

Is Todd Bowles handling this QB competition correctly? It makes no sense that he says McCown needs more work and he gets less reps #jetsmail — Eric Feldman (@Felddman) August 25, 2017

@RichCimini: Yes, Eric, that was a curious comment. Bowles could do a better job of explaining things, but he obviously isn't committed to full transparency. Here's my take:

I still think Josh McCown will be the opening-day quarterback, barring injury. Will he be 100 percent ready from a physical standpoint? Probably not, simply because he has played so little in the preseason. Granted, this isn't the traditional way to prepare a starter for the regular season, but there's nothing traditional about this so-called quarterback competition.

The Jets still are trying to find out about Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, neither of whom has demonstrated the ability to be a No. 1 quarterback. In fact, Hackenberg has gone 26 straight possessions without a score, dating to last preseason. That is a crazy number.

Given McCown's durability issues, Bowles needs to have faith in his No. 2 quarterback, and I don't think he feels that way right now about Hackenberg and Petty. That's why I suspect both will see a decent amount of time against the New York Giants. If it were up to me, I'd start McCown against the Giants, play him two or three series and give Hackenberg a chance to play behind the first-team offensive line. Petty, too, time permitting.

You certainly can criticize Bowles for paying more attention to his likely backups than his presumptive starter, but this is an unusual situation. Let's be real, the Jets aren't a one-quarterback team. They'll use two, maybe three this season.

I also think they scaled back McCown's reps because he may have experienced some arm fatigue early in camp. Remember, he's 38 years old, and they want to keep his arm fresh.

Bottom line: This is a bad situation. To paraphrase John Madden, when you have three quarterbacks, you don't have any.