        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Jets' Leonard Williams suffers wrist injury against Giants

          Leonard Williams, a bright spot for the Jets defense last season with seven sacks, left Saturday's preseason game against the Giants in the second quarter. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire
          9:06 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Things just keep getting worse for the New York Jets, who lost their best player to an injury.

          Defensive end Leonard Williams suffered a wrist injury Saturday night against the New York Giants and didn't return to the game. The injury occurred in the second quarter and he was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The third-year pro returned to the sideline for the second half, wearing a large wrap on his left wrist.

          The Jets didn't provide an immediate update on Williams.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.