Jets' Leonard Williams suffers wrist injury against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Things just keep getting worse for the New York Jets, who lost their best player to an injury.

Defensive end Leonard Williams suffered a wrist injury Saturday night against the New York Giants and didn't return to the game. The injury occurred in the second quarter and he was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The third-year pro returned to the sideline for the second half, wearing a large wrap on his left wrist.

The Jets didn't provide an immediate update on Williams.