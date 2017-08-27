Sheldon Richardson dominates, O-line struggles in Jets' loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Some positive and negatives from the New York Jets' 32-31 loss to the New York Giants, which would've been a classic if it had been in the regular season:

THREE UP

QB Bryce Petty: His star-crossed career took another unfortunate turn, as he suffered a potentially serious knee injury with two minutes left in the game. What a shame. In two quarters of play, he passed for 250 yards, three touchdowns and compiled a 158.3 passer rating -- perfect. Granted, it was against the Giants' backups, but he played with moxie and made plays. He "rallied the troops," coach Todd Bowles said. "They rallied around him, and he had a good ballgame." If healthy, Petty deserves to be the No. 2 quarterback, behind Josh McCown, but that's a huge "if." This could be his third significant injury in the past 12 months.

WR ArDarius Stewart: Finally, a positive development at wide receiver. After a slow start in training camp, the Jets' third-round pick played a terrific game, finishing with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. He was all alone in the end zone on the second score, the result of a busted coverage. He didn't have to face Janoris Jenkins or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, which helped, but it still was an encouraging outing. Fellow rookie Chad Hansen (two catches for 45 yards) also had a nice game, which included a toe-tapping grab on the sideline. "They're growing up a little bit," Bowles said.

DL Sheldon Richardson: He was a beast in the first half, causing problems for the Giants' suspect offensive line. Richardson drilled Eli Manning as he released the ball, resulting in a duck that was picked off by Juston Burris. He also recorded a sack on a well-executed stunt, as he looped around beleaguered left tackle Ereck Flowers. It's too bad former locker-room foe Brandon Marshall sat out; that would've been a fun storyline. Richardson is having an excellent preseason. Hey, it's a contract year.

THREE DOWN

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

QB Christian Hackenberg: Starting for the second straight week, Hackenberg got roughed up by one of the best defenses in the league. He was sacked three times, threw two pick-6s (one wasn't his fault) and had two passes batted at the line. He played the entire first half and came back when Petty was injured late in the game, throwing a scoring pass. Clearly, he's not ready to be a No. 1 quarterback. Can he be trusted to be the No. 2? Probably not, but Bowles may not have a choice.

First-team offensive line: The line got pushed around by the Giants' imposing front. Center Wesley Johnson and right tackle Brandon Shell, in particular, had trouble. The Jets actually rushed for 76 yards in the first half, but a couple of the better runs came when Matt Forte made people miss. This was the second straight sub-par performance by the starting line, and that's concerning. It's one of the most experienced position groups on the team, so you don't expect growing pains.

WR Robby Anderson: He's had a positive summer, but this wasn't one of his better days. Anderson was targeted four times, but had only one catch, as he struggled to gain separation against the Giants' top-flight corners. Anderson's worst moment came when he got popped by Jenkins, coughing up the ball. It was intercepted by Donte Deayon and returned for a touchdown. This is life as a No. 1 receiver. Anderson will see top corners on a weekly basis, and he'll have to elevate his game to be productive.