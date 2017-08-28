Jets' multiple choice at quarterback: A, B or C ... and wait for D

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The choice comes down to this for Todd Bowles: Does he entrust his team to a rusty Josh McCown or does he take a leap with Bryce Petty based on one dazzling preseason performance against backups?

It can't be Christian Hackenberg, who squandered his opportunity the last two weeks.

Let's be honest, there are no great options for the New York Jets, who are doomed to a season of mediocre quarterback play (if they're lucky). The real decision will be April 26, 2018, when it'll be Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen -- or another college hot-shot in the draft. Based on what we've seen over the last month, their current cast members are playing the role of set-up men.

Bowles is expected to reveal his pick on Monday or Tuesday. No, the TV stations won't break into local programming to trumpet the news. Chances are, it'll be McCown, the man in the plastic bubble wrap. The 38-year-old has thrown only four more passes in the preseason than me. They might have to break out a can of Rustoleum to get him ready for the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 10, thanks to an unconventional quarterback rotation.

The Jets devoted the preseason to Hackenberg, hoping -- praying? -- he'd show enough to claim the starting job or at least establish himself as a viable alternative. The outcome was painfully obvious: He's not ready to be a No. 2 quarterback, much less a starter.

In 13 possessions as a starter, covering two games, Hackenberg failed to get the team in the end zone. (He threw a late touchdown on Saturday night after replacing the injured Petty.) If Bowles were to anoint him, it would be a total flush of the season -- and a bad message to the locker room. Hackenberg should be the No. 3.

Petty is a fan favorite because of his gunslinger mentality, and he further endeared himself to Jets Nation with a three-touchdown, 250-yard performance against the New York Giants. He came out of the game with a minor knee sprain. While he should be available for the opener, as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, it's unclear if his practice time will be affected. That could impact his status.

You have to admire Petty's resilience. At one point in camp, he appeared to be out of the competition, as his practice reps had almost vanished. He battled his way back into the conversation, but here's the thing: He hasn't faced a starting defense since last December. Against the Giants, he faced backups and capitalized on several coverage breakdowns.

No doubt Petty has grown as a quarterback since last year, when he started four games in garbage time, but his body of work this summer is incomplete. The organization doesn't see him as the long-term answer, so he'd be keeping the spot warm for Hackenberg, who will be keeping it warm for next year's No. 1 pick.

My choice: I'd make Petty the No. 2, giving McCown a short leash.

If Bowles starts Petty, it'll prove he never had any intention of riding with McCown, their so-called bridge quarterback. The man hasn't received a fair shot; we're talking about one series, a total of seven plays.

Conversely, you could argue it's unfair to start McCown, who was a virtual bystander last week in practice. He's set up to fail because of his relative inactivity and lack of chemistry with the receivers.

It's highly unusual for an opening-day starter to sit for three straight weeks in the preseason. Robert Griffin III had no preseason snaps in 2013 and started in Week 1, but he was held out because of a surgically repaired knee. RG III was out of sync and wound up losing his first three starts.

"I feel like, absolutely, I'd be ready to go," said McCown, who has made a career of saying things like that.

So now we wait for Bowles to make his multiple choice: A, B or C.

They'll have to wait until next spring for D.