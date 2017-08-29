Post-Namath era: From Todd to McCown, with 28 QBs in between

Jets coach Todd Bowles explains that Josh McCown was chosen as the team's starting QB because he has proven himself this offseason and has the most talent at the position. (0:15)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Congratulations, Josh McCown. You're the Big Three-Oh.

Named by Todd Bowles as the Week 1 starter, McCown will be the 30th quarterback since Joe Namath to start a game for the New York Jets. It's not quite Cleveland Browns-esque -- 27 starters since 1999 -- but that's still a lot of quarterbacks.

"I'm excited," said McCown, 38, the oldest player on the Jets. "I'm thankful for the opportunity."

Namath last played for the Jets in 1976. Here's the post-Joe 30, breaking them up into decades:

1970s: Richard Todd, Matt Robinson, Marty Domres. Memorable moment: Todd versus Robinson was an epic controversy that spilled into the 80s, and it included Todd tossing a reporter (Steve Serby of the New York Post) into a locker in 1981.

1980s: Ken O'Brien, Pay Ryan, David Norrie, Tony Eason, Kyle Mackey. Memorable moment: O'Brien and Eason were besties from California (their parents were good friends, too), so their competition in 1990 was the most congenial in Jets history.

1990s: Browning Nagle, Boomer Esiason, Jack Trudeau, Bubby Brister, Neil O'Donnell, Frank Reich, Glenn Foley, Vinny Testaverde, Rick Mirer, Ray Lucas. Memorable moment: O'Donnell, whom the Jets lured away from the Pittsburgh Steelers with a boatload of money, once blew out a calf muscle in pregame warm-ups. He did it by slipping on the painted Jets logo in the end zone.

2000s: Chad Pennington, Quincy Carter, Brooks Bollinger, Kellen Clemens, Brett Favre. Memorable moment: Favre's first practice was awesome. A training camp crowd of 10,000 rose to its feet when he walked on the field, with Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" blaring from sideline speakers.

2010s: Mark Sanchez, Greg McElroy, Geno Smith, Michael Vick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, McCown. Memorable moment: Two words: Butt. Fumble. You'll notice Tim Tebow didn't make the list. He barely got into games, much less start one.