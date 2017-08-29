Post-Namath era: From Todd to McCown, with 28 QBs in between

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Congratulations, Josh McCown. You're the Big Three-Oh.
Named by Todd Bowles as the Week 1 starter, McCown will be the 30th quarterback since Joe Namath to start a game for the New York Jets. It's not quite Cleveland Browns-esque -- 27 starters since 1999 -- but that's still a lot of quarterbacks.
"I'm excited," said McCown, 38, the oldest player on the Jets. "I'm thankful for the opportunity."
Namath last played for the Jets in 1976. Here's the post-Joe 30, breaking them up into decades:
1970s: Richard Todd, Matt Robinson, Marty Domres. Memorable moment: Todd versus Robinson was an epic controversy that spilled into the 80s, and it included Todd tossing a reporter (Steve Serby of the New York Post) into a locker in 1981.
1980s: Ken O'Brien, Pay Ryan, David Norrie, Tony Eason, Kyle Mackey. Memorable moment: O'Brien and Eason were besties from California (their parents were good friends, too), so their competition in 1990 was the most congenial in Jets history.
1990s: Browning Nagle, Boomer Esiason, Jack Trudeau, Bubby Brister, Neil O'Donnell, Frank Reich, Glenn Foley, Vinny Testaverde, Rick Mirer, Ray Lucas. Memorable moment: O'Donnell, whom the Jets lured away from the Pittsburgh Steelers with a boatload of money, once blew out a calf muscle in pregame warm-ups. He did it by slipping on the painted Jets logo in the end zone.
2000s: Chad Pennington, Quincy Carter, Brooks Bollinger, Kellen Clemens, Brett Favre. Memorable moment: Favre's first practice was awesome. A training camp crowd of 10,000 rose to its feet when he walked on the field, with Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" blaring from sideline speakers.
2010s: Mark Sanchez, Greg McElroy, Geno Smith, Michael Vick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, McCown. Memorable moment: Two words: Butt. Fumble. You'll notice Tim Tebow didn't make the list. He barely got into games, much less start one.