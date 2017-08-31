Now that Revis Island is gone, will the Jets have Kony Island?

Bill Belichick hasn't won five Super Bowls by giving away good players, so you always have to wonder about a veteran when he's released or traded by the New England Patriots.

The latest example is defensive end Kony Ealy, who was cut last Saturday and claimed the next day by the New York Jets. Belichick traded for Ealy in the offseason, so it was a surprise to see him shipped out so fast.

"It was a good time at the Patriots, but it was a real quick turnaround," Ealy said Monday in the Jets' locker room. "I know they expected big things really quickly. Some people catch on faster, some people take a little time. For me, it just took a little more time to get into the scheme of things. It's easy to say, hard to do. A lot of people don't realize that."

In three seasons with Carolina, Kony Ealy had 14 sacks, plus three in Super Bowl 50. But he never caught on in New England. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Ealy, a second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, said he wasn't a "scheme fit" in the Patriots' 4-3 front. That's an interesting comment because he's always been regarded as a 4-3 defensive end. The Jets play a 3-4 base, but it's a hybrid front because it includes 4-3 principles -- a one-gap system that allows the lineman to play fast and penetrate upfield.

In New England, Ealy didn't play end the way the coaches wanted. In the last game, he failed to set the edge on two plays, which may have sealed his fate. He also was held out of some spring practices and the first training-camp practice (coach's decisions), perhaps suggesting his ouster wasn't simply due to scheme issues.

Ealy believes his skill set is suited to the Jets' system, which reminds him of his old Panthers' scheme. He posted solid numbers in Carolina -- 14 sacks in three seasons, plus three in Super Bowl 50. The Panthers gave up on him with a year left on his contract, and so did Belichick. The Jets think he can be a situational pass-rusher, and there's no financial commitment. He will make his debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason finale.

If he fulfills his potential in New York, just think of the marketing possibilities. Stealing a page from Darrelle Revis, how's this?

Kony Island.

"I can have a big effect on the game as long as I have time to learn what I'm doing and rep what I'm doing," said Ealy, who is first cousins with teammate Sheldon Richardson.

The Jets were one of seven teams to submit a waiver claim, an indication that teams recognize his talent.

"I appreciate all the claims that were put in, but I'm ready to roll here," he said. "Gang Green, you know."