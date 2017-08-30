USC's Sam Darnold clams up when asked about playing for Jets

USC quarterback Sam Darnold isn't known as a big talker, but he opened up in an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter about his team's chances of winning the national championship.

When the conversation turned to his NFL career -- specifically, the New York Jets and the "Suck for Sam" chatter -- Darnold did an about-face. Clearly, he didn't want to address that topic.

Third-year sophomore Sam Darnold could return to USC if the Jets have the No. 1 pick in 2018. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

"Yeah, I've heard about it," he said on the "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "Yeah, that's pretty much all I've got to say."

Darnold's words and performances will be dissected this season, especially by those in the New York market. He's viewed as the potential top pick in the 2018 draft, but he's only a third-year sophomore and could return to school for the '18 season. Would he stay at USC if the Jets land the No. 1 overall pick? If you listen to the interview, you'll come away thinking he loves being a student-athlete.

The Jets, of course, got burned 20 years ago. In 1997, they owned the No. 1 pick, but Peyton Manning decided to remain at Tennessee.

Unlike Darnold, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen -- also a guest on the podcast -- discussed the prospect of playing for the Jets. Raised in northern California, Allen admitted he grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan and said it would be a "dream come true" to play for them. But what if he got drafted by the Jets?

"It wouldn't bother me one bit," he said. "I'm a football player and I love football. Wherever I get the opportunity to go play, that's what I'm going to do. I hope I can help a program and a franchise any way possible. I want to come in right away, be the man and start winning games."