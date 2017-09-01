Who's No. 2? Christian Hackenberg sputters, Bryce Petty still hurting

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets wrapped up the preseason with a 16-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. It wasn't your typical fourth game because the starting offense played two series. A look at positive and negative performances as they relate to the final roster cut-down Saturday, and the season opener in nine days:

FOUR UP

QB Josh McCown: Coach Todd Bowles took a chance by starting McCown, but he felt it was necessary because his starting quarterback had played only one series in the first three games. Unconventional? Yes, but Bowles wanted his young quarterbacks to get experience. McCown gave everyone a scare when he left the game for a play after absorbing a blow to his midsection. Later, he said he got the wind knocked out of him. He returned mid-drive and led the offense to a field goal. In two series against backups, McCown finished 6-for-8 passing for 57 yards. Ready or not, he will start the season opener.

DE Kony Ealy: Acquired on waivers last week, Ealy needed a big game to secure a roster spot. He started at right end and saw extensive action in the first half, making one of the big plays of the night -- a strip sack that set up a Jets field goal. He beat a backup left tackle, Dillon Gordon, so let's keep things in perspective. The organization believes Ealy has the skill set to be a situational pass-rusher. He has had some success in the league, but there's also a reason why he's on his third team in four years. The hunch here is that he did enough to stick.

RB Elijah McGuire: With Matt Forte sitting out, McGuire moved into the No. 2 tailback spot and made one of the best individual plays of the preseason -- a 34-yard run to set up a touchdown. The rookie's roster spot already was secure, but the coaches wanted to see him end on a strong note -- and he did. He finished with 56 yards on five carries.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins">Austin Seferian-Jenkins: He won't play again until Week 3. Suspended for two games (substance abuse violation), Seferian-Jenkins closed the preseason with a 12-yard reception on a corner route for a touchdown. It was a rare sight -- a touchdown by a tight end. A year ago, the Jets attempted only one red zone pass to a tight end. At 6-foot-6, Seferian-Jenkins could be a red zone presence when he returns. By rule, he's allowed to remain at the team's facility during the suspension. He can do everything except practice and attend games.

Christian Hackenberg didn't help his case to be the Jets' No. 2 quarterback, as he led the offense to only 13 points in 14 possessions. Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

THREE DOWN

QB Christian Hackenberg: Who will be the No. 2 quarterback in Week 1? It's a valid question. Hackenberg (10-for-22, 105 yards) certainly didn't help his case, as he led the offense to only 13 points in 14 possessions -- including eight three-and-outs. Bryce Petty earned the No. 2 job based on his recent play, but he wasn't cleared to play because of his knee sprain. Bowles said, "I just didn't like the way he looked in warm-up." Petty vowed to be ready for Week 1, but his status could be impacted if he misses practice time. Hackenberg got off to a nice start, throwing the touchdown pass to Seferian-Jenkins, but he completed only six of his last 17 passes.

WR Charone Peake: After getting some first-team reps early in training camp, Peake has slipped down the depth chart. He wasn't used until the second half, never a good sign in the final preseason game. The top three wideouts were Robby Anderson, Kenbrell Thompkins and rookie ArDarius Stewart -- the likely top three for the season opener. Peake has talent, but he has frustrated the coaches with his inconsistency. He has played his way onto the roster bubble. Ditto for Jalin Marshall.

CB Armagedon Draughn: He makes the all-name team, but not the all-preseason team. The recently acquired Draughn made his Jets debut in garbage time and promptly surrendered a 41-yard touchdown pass.