Jets running back Matt Forte on trade speculation: 'Fake news'

Matt Forte and Bilal Powell are due to split time in the Jets backfield this season. Matthew Berry reveals why he expects Forte to outperform his current ADP. (2:13)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There are a lot of trade rumors swirling in the NFL this week, and one of them concerned Matt Forte, who reportedly is being shopped by the New York Jets.

Forte isn't buying it.

"There's nothing to even talk about -- fake news," the veteran running back said after Thursday night's preseason finale.

Forte said he was assured by "the man who makes the moves" -- general manager Mike Maccagnan -- that he won't be traded.

"He basically told me don't listen to the reports -- not true," he said.

The NFL Network reported that the Jets, in the midst of a massive youth movement, were trying to gauge interest in the trade market. Forte, 31, is one of only four players older than 30 on the roster. Aside from that, his salary -- a guaranteed $4 million -- would make a trade almost impossible.

It might be something they'd consider at the midseason trading deadline, depending on how the season goes. For now, Forte remains a key part of the Jets' offense.