Why the Jets picked Chandler Catanzaro over Ross Martin at kicker

The New York Jets cut 10 players and placed four others on injured lists Friday, trimming their roster to 76. They must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday. Here is a look at the first round of cuts:

Most significant move: In a surprise, the Jets released kicker Ross Martin, opting for Chandler Catanzaro after a months-long competition. Martin outkicked the more experienced Catanzaro on the practice field -- it wasn't even close -- but the coaches were concerned about his distance and hang time on kickoffs. In nine kickoffs in four games, Martin had only two touchbacks. Catanzaro had three touchbacks in four attempts. In terms of field-goal accuracy, it was a toss-up in game action. Just a hunch, but I don't think the offensively challenged Jets will have a lot of kickoffs this season.

Low number at tight end: After trimming two, the Jets are down to four -- one of whom is suspended (Austin Seferian-Jenkins) and two of whom are injured. The only healthy body is rookie Jordan Leggett. Look for the Jets to add at least one veteran by the end of the weekend.

Enunwa on IR: Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who underwent recent surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, was placed on injured reserve. This, of course, was no surprise. The Jets have said he will miss the entire season.

Jets moves: Waived: T Jeff Adams, TE Brandon Barnes, CB Armagedon Draughn, DL Jeremy Faulk, WR Chris Harper, K Martin, CB David Rivers, G Craig Watts, WR Myles White; Terminated: LB Spencer Paysinger; Injured reserve: Enunwa, TE Chris Gragg, LB Corey Lemonier; Non-football injury: CB Jeremy Clark.