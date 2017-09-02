Desperate Jets play dangerous game by tanking for 2018 QB

Breaking away from the Sheldon Richardson trade and the final cuts, our New York Jets question of the week focuses on one of the main narratives of the upcoming season.

Weird time to be a Jets fan. Do we root to tank? How good are these college QB's, break it down for us. #JetsMail — Trevor James Gill (@TrevorJamesGill) September 1, 2017

@RichCimini: It's a fascinating question, Trevor, because I think many Jets fans are conflicted. It's counterintuitive to root for your team to lose, but losing will secure a high draft pick and, in theory, a franchise-caliber quarterback.

There could be three good ones in the 2018 draft -- Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. I've talked to several scouts about them and the reviews are positive.

Darnold doesn't have a cannon, but he's instinctive, accurate and poised. Allen probably has the highest ceiling because of his arm strength, size and athletic ability, but he needs the most polish of the three. Rosen is the best pure thrower, with mechanics that make scouts giddy, but he's coming off a shoulder injury and some wonder about his personality and commitment.

But here's the thing: There's no guarantee that one of them -- let alone all three -- will become a star. All three have eligibility beyond 2017, so what if they decide to return to school? The Jets are playing a dangerous game, pinning the future of the franchise on three one-year wonders who may or may not enter the draft.

"The worst boat to be in is that boat, going into the draft and being desperate," a longtime general manager told me this week. "You just hope whoever is there can play."

Plus, ask yourself this question: Are you confident Mike Maccagnan can pick the right guy? The Jets' general manager doesn't have a stellar track record for picking quarterbacks. Exhibit A: Christian Hackenberg.

This will be a season like none other, Trevor. You'd like to think there's a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but the Jets have been dealing with fool's gold for a half-century.