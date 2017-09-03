Winners and losers from the Sheldon Richardson trade

Here's a look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Sheldon fallout: A few more takeaways on the Sheldon Richardson trade:

• Winner: Richardson. The defensive lineman went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best, taking his $8.1 million salary with him to the Pacific Northwest. He gets to play for the ultimate player's coach, Pete Carroll, and he can bolt as a free agent if it doesn't work out.

• Loser: Jermaine Kearse. This will be culture shock for Kearse, who grew up in the Seattle area and played college ball at Washington. Now the receiver is coming east on the map and south in the standings.

GM Mike Maccagnan added a second-round draft pick -- another piece of the Jets' long-term puzzle -- in the trade that sent Sheldon Richardson to Seattle. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

• Winner: Mike Maccagnan. This has been a tough summer for the Jets' general manager -- see: Christian Hackenberg -- but he can take a bow for this trade. Acquiring a second-round pick, the key component of the deal from the Jets' perspective, will help in the long term -- and that's what this year is all about.

• Loser: Todd Bowles. You have to feel for the coach, who has been handed one of the worst rosters in the NFL. He might not be around to enjoy that second-round pick. I don't think he loved Richardson's off-the-field attitude, but he respected his talent.

2. (Not) looking out for No. 1: You can add Richardson's name to the ever-growing list of former first-round picks that were traded by the Jets. Of their 23 first-rounders from the 2000 draft on, seven were dealt away: Richardson, Calvin Pryor, Darrelle Revis, Jonathan Vilma, Dewayne Robertson, Santana Moss and John Abraham.

Is it me, or is that kind of mind-boggling? Except for Robertson, they all went on to success elsewhere. The jury remains out on Pryor.

3. Jets say to Simon, "Adios": Like all GMs, Maccagnan doesn't like cutting his own draft picks. On Saturday, he did so for only the second time, waiving nose tackle Deon Simon, a seventh-round choice in 2015. Let's not make a big deal about a seventh-rounder, but it's worth noting that Simon was viewed at the end of last season as an ascending player.

Maccagnan has made 22 draft picks in three years, and only two aren't on the roster: guard Jarvis Harrison (fifth round, 2015) and Simon, who is practice-squad-eligible. Only one productive player has emerged from that '15 class: Leonard Williams.

4. No Cinderella stories: Unless you count long-snapper Thomas Hennessy, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts, no undrafted rookies made the Jets' initial 53. That's kind of odd, considering how many roster spots were up for grabs.

5. Long-evity-snappers: If history is any indication, Hennessy will stick around for a while. Since 2001, the Jets have employed only two long-snappers -- James Dearth (2001-09) and Tanner Purdum (2010-16), who was released Saturday.

If they chose quarterbacks as well as they do long-snappers ... oh, never mind.

6. Shades of '95: The wide receiver situation this summer reminds me of 1995, when the Jets began camp with a guy named Anderson (Stevie) and a bunch of other unknowns. Desperate for a veteran presence, the Rich Kotite-led Jets traded for veteran Charles Wilson, a 27-year-old who had 652 receiving yards the previous season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trade was made Aug. 28, 1995.

Almost 12 years to the day, the Jets traded for Kearse, a 27-year-old receiver who had 510 receiving yards with the Seahawks the season prior. He'll join the current Anderson (Robby) as part of a new-look receiving corps.

One big difference between then and now: In '95, the Jets discovered Wayne Chrebet, an undrafted rookie from Hofstra. Where is this season's version of Chrebet? Honestly, I don't know if we'll ever see the likes of him again.

Chrebet reported to camp as the 10th receiver on a 10-man depth chart, and he was a starter by opening day. Only one of the nine ahead of him -- we'll call them the Chrebet Nine -- lasted in the NFL. It was Tyrone Davis, who became a tight end for the Green Bay Packers and finished with 73 career catches.

The others combined for only 61 receptions: Ryan Yarborough (44), Anderson (16), Orlando Parker (one), Curtis Ceaser, Chad Askew, Tom Garlick, Alan Allen and Brian Sallee.

Chrebet finished with 580 receptions. As for Wilson, he had a 41-catch season for the Jets and never played again.

7. Terrible 2s: Cynical folks (myself included) will note that Maccagnan traded for a Kearse and a curse. As every Jets fan knows, the team hasn't had much luck with second-round picks. The last pick to make the Pro Bowl (not including special teams) was Mark Gastineau, Class of '79.

8. Longest of long shots: The Golden Nugget casino released its odds for individual players to win the passing, rushing and receiving titles (based on yardage) and kicking title (points). Suffice it to say the Jets aren't getting a lot of love in Vegas.

Passing: Josh McCown, 500-to-1.

Rushing: Bilal Powell, 300-to-1.

Receiving: Robby Anderson, 500-to-1.

Kicking: Chandler Catanzaro, 500-to-1.

9. Let the micro-analysis begin: It wasn't a great opening weekend for USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming's Josh Allen, two college quarterbacks on the radar of every Jets fan. Darnold passed for 289 yards in a tough victory over Western Michigan, but he also had two interceptions: an off-target throw over the middle and a 50-50 ball on which the defender made a juggling catch. Allen suffered a rough day in a blowout loss to Iowa, throwing two interceptions and only 174 yards. He has struggled in both of his career games against Power 5 opponents.

10. Tip of the cap: J.J. Watt is a great football player, we all know that, but what he's doing for the Houston area transcends what he has done on the field. "Unbelievable," said McCown, a Texas native.