Jets have ho-hum cutdown day, but now the real fun starts

The New York Jets made 23 moves Saturday, cutting the roster to the mandatory 53 players. A look at the cuts:

Most significant move: The biggest moves occurred Friday, when they traded Sheldon Richardson and picked Chandler Catanzaro (for now) over Ross Martin at kicker. There were no bombshells Saturday because, let's be honest, the Jets don't have a lot of talent from 1 to 53, let alone from 54 to 76. Sunday will be a key day for the Jets, who have the No. 6 waiver priority. General manager Mike Maccagnan said he will be active in looking for waiver pickups. Tight end is the biggest need.

Second-year pro Charone Peake, left, and rookie ArDarius Stewart are part of a very young Jets receiving corps. Elsa/Getty Images

Gang Green, indeed: As of now, the Jets have 20 players with less than two years' experience, including eight rookies (all draft picks). The youngest position is wide receiver: two second-year players (Robby Anderson and Charone Peake) and two rookies (ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen), with newcomer Jermaine Kearse, 27, the old man of the group. Kearse's arrival in the Richardson trade made Kenbrell Thompkins expendable.

Gone in a snap: The Jets said goodbye to longtime long-snapper Tanner Purdum, the longest-tenured player on the team. He was flawless in seven seasons (no bad snaps, no penalties), but they wanted to get young and cheaper, so they turned to Thomas Hennessy. The rookie from Duke, acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, impressed in the final preseason game. Purdum, 31, was the only holdover from the last playoff team, 2010. The title of LTJ (longest-tenured Jet) belongs to Muhammad Wilkerson and Bilal Powell.

Newbies find spots: Three late-preseason acquisitions -- Hennessy, defensive end Kony Ealy and safety Terrence Brooks -- all made the initial 53. Ealy could be the No. 4 lineman, which means he'll probably rotate into the base defense and be used as a situational pass rusher. Brooks is the only healthy backup at safety, as Rontez Miles is recovering from a serious eye laceration.

Jets moves

Released (17): OL Alex Balducci, LB Frank Beltre, OL Chris Bordelon G Ben Braden, CB Xavier Coleman, FB Anthony Firkser, DL Patrick Gamble, WR Frankie Hammond, LB Connor Harris, T Javarius Leamon, WR Gabe Marks, RB Romar Morris, NT Deon Simon, S Robenson Therezie, RB Jahad Thomas, DE Lawrence Thomas, WR Dan Williams,

Terminated vested veteran (3): LS Tanner Purdum, S Shamarko Thomas, WR Kenbrell Thompkins.

Waiver/injured (1): WR/PR Lucky Whitehead.

Reserve/suspended (2): WR Jalin Marshall, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.