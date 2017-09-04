Jets' roster overhaul complete, and this is what they've created

There could be some tinkering this week, but the New York Jets' 53-man roster is essentially set. I could spew a lot of opinions, but I'll limit it to one takeaway:

Eight of the 53 have spent a week or less on the team. When there's that much turnover this close to the opener, it sends a clear message: rebuilding.

Serious rebuilding.

Quarterback (3): Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg

McCown was 2-20 as a starter from 2014 to 2016, Petty was 1-3 last year and Hackenberg has yet to play. Get the picture? By the way, Petty deserves to be the No. 2, if healthy. It's not even a debate.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Running back (4): Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Julian Howsare, Elijah McGuire

Advice to Forte and Powell: Eat your Wheaties every Sunday morning because you'll be carrying the entire offense. On Sunday, they waived Marcus Murphy, a return specialist.

Wide receiver (7): Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen, Charone Peake, Kalif Raymond, Damore'ea Stringfellow

Seven receivers? That's a lot, considering this isn't a four-receiver offense, as it was the last two years under former coordinator Chan Gailey. Clearly, player development is a big part of the thought process. New arrivals Kearse, Raymond and Stringfellow still haven't practiced with the team. Raymond, picked up on waivers, will be the return specialist.

Tight end (3): Eric Tomlinson, Will Tye, Jordan Leggett

Much like Kearse at receiver, Tye -- another late waiver acquisition -- immediately becomes the most accomplished player at his position. Seferian-Jenkins returns in Week 3 from his suspension. On Sunday, they waived Jason Vander Laan, who showed promise in camp.

Offensive line (9): Kelvin Beachum, James Carpenter, Wesley Johnson, Brian Winters, Brandon Shell, Ben Ijalana, Brent Qvale, Jonotthan Harrison, Dakota Dozier.

Presumably, the first five will comprise the starting lineup. There will be a lot of pressure on the big fellas because they will see a steady diet of eight-man fronts.

Defensive line (6): Leonard Williams, Steve McLendon, Muhammad Wilkerson, Kony Ealy, Mike Pennel, Claude Pelon

The coaches no longer have to worry about finding ways to get Williams, Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson on the field at the same time. Frankly, the trio wasn't that imposing last year -- only six sacks in 513 snaps as a threesome, per ESPN Stats & Information. Pelon, a first-year free agent, is the biggest surprise on the roster. Prediction: Ealy will record more sacks than Richardson, now with the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker (8): Darron Lee, Demario Davis, Jordan Jenkins, Josh Martin, Lorenzo Mauldin, Dylan Donahue, Julian Stanford, Edmond Robinson

Mauldin (back) was thought to be a candidate for injured reserve. If he remains on the 53, he probably won't be ready for opening day because he missed nearly the entire camp. That would leave Martin and Donahue, a rookie, as the rush linebackers. Bruce Carter lost his roster spot to Robinson, who was claimed on Sunday.

Cornerback (6): Morris Claiborne, Buster Skrine, Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts, Marcus Williams, Derrick Jones

Williams was on the bubble, but he managed to stick around. The Jets really need Claiborne (shoulder) to get healthy and stay healthy. Otherwise, it might be a long year for the defense, which leans heavily on its corners.

Safety (4): Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Rontez Miles, Terrence Brooks

The development of Adams and Maye -- both rookies -- will be fun to watch. Brooks, a late addition, is the only healthy backup. Miles is recovering from a significant eye laceration.

Specialists (3): PK Chandler Catanzaro, P Lachlan Edwards and LS Thomas Hennessy

Catanzaro over Ross Martin was the most puzzling roster decision. Catanzaro was better than Martin on kickoffs, but his field-goal accuracy was inconsistent on a day-to-day basis in camp. They're also taking a chance with Hennessy, a rookie. He replaces Tanner Purdum, who went seven years without botching a snap. He had a couple of hiccups in training camp, but how 'bout cutting some slack for a proven veteran?