Austin Seferian-Jenkins won't let suspension ruin comeback story

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Austin Seferian-Jenkins comeback story is on hiatus for two weeks, as the veteran tight end serves a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Seferian-Jenkins is confident it won't disrupt the positive momentum he started to generate in April, when he reported to the New York Jets' offseason program 30 pounds lighter than last season. The next two Sundays "will definitely suck," he said, but he will stay involved with the team. By rule, he can work out and attend meetings at the facility.

"I'm going to be there early, I'm going to stay late," he said after the final preseason game. "I won't be able to practice, but I'll be with the guys. I'm going to treat it like a game week, so come Week 3, I'll be ready for Miami."

Seferian-Jenkins was one of the pleasant surprises of the offseason and the preseason. In the spring, he opened up about his alcohol problem, for which he sought counseling. He secured a roster spot with a strong camp and capped the preseason with a 12-yard touchdown catch last Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think if you ask any of these guys, throughout the spring and into now, Austin would be the most improved guy, and he's shown it every day," quarterback Christian Hackenberg said.

Seferian-Jenkins will make his 2017 debut on Sept. 24, one day after the one-year anniversary of the DUI arrest that got him suspended. He was released almost immediately by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was claimed on waivers by the Jets.

"I'm excited with the way things are going and how much progress I've made," he said. "It's really, really exciting to be headed where I'm going to be. I'm just thankful I'm here. I'm here in this present, I'm present in this moment and I appreciate being here right now and I feel very fortunate."