Jets' practice squad includes rookie who overcame open-heart surgery

For a team like the New York Jets -- a rebuilding team -- the last few spots on the 53-man roster can be almost interchangeable with the players on the practice squad. In other words, the practice squad guys will have an opportunity to advance.

On Sunday, the Jets announced a partial practice squad, comprised of four players they waived on Saturday:

LB Frank Beltre -- The former CFL player, who was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New Jersey, recorded a sack in the final preseason game. He got off to a slow start because of an injury, but he showed some playmaking ability in practice.

G Ben Braden -- The former Michigan standout had no contract when he showed up at rookie minicamp in May, as he was one of 39 tryout players. That he made it this far is an accomplishment.

CB Xavier Coleman -- He might have made the roster, but a knee injury slowed his progress. The coaches really like Coleman, an undrafted rookie from Portland State who overcame open-heart surgery in high school.

DT Deon Simon -- Simon, a seventh-round pick in 2015, is back for another stint on the practice squad. General manager Mike Maccagnan hates to part with his draft picks.