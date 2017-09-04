Jets QB search: UCLA's Josh Rosen creates buzz with epic performance

The quarterback-starved New York Jets probably have their eye on the 2018 draft, which could feature three top talents. As a public service, we'll provide a weekly update on the big three, ranking them from a scouting perspective:

Our weekly power rankings:

1. Josh Rosen, UCLA

It was a spectacular 2017 debut for Rosen, who rallied the Bruins Sunday night from a 34-point deficit in a 45-44 win over Texas A&M. Scouts always look for a quarterback's ability to rally his team; it's a window into how they handle adversity. Rosen passed for four touchdowns and 491 yards, including 292 in the fourth quarter. Yes, he handled it pretty well. Next week: Hawaii at home.

2. Sam Darnold, USC

Darnold threw two interceptions in USC's 49-31 win over Western Michigan -- an off-target throw over the middle and a 50-50 ball in which the defender made a juggling catch on the sideline. It was a run-reliant game plan for the Trojans, as Darnold operated a short passing attack. The game was unexpectedly close into the fourth quarter, but Darnold never lost his poise. Scouts say that's one of his best attributes; he never gets rattled. He threw for 289 yards, but had no touchdown passes. Next week: Stanford at home.

3. Josh Allen, Wyoming

He didn't help his draft stock at all, throwing for only 174 yards and two interceptions in a 24-3 loss to Iowa. Allen didn't get much help from his receivers -- there were a handful of drops, including a would-be touchdown -- but he'll hear criticism because it was the second time in his career that he played poorly against a school from a Power 5 conference. Next week: Gardner-Webb at home.