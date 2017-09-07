Jets vow to be fast, physical and smart ... and immune to outside noise

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- They're widely regarded as the worst team in the NFL, a historic 1,000-to-1 underdog to win the Super Bowl. They've got a better chance of landing the No. 1 overall draft pick than making the playoffs, according to various metrics.

Expectations are at an all-time low; that's the outside perception of the New York Jets. Inside the locker room, there's a quiet confidence.

"It might not be pretty all the time," Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said, "but we're going to find a way to get wins." Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

"Every time you come into a season, you have a chip on your shoulder," defensive back Morris Claiborne said. "Ours is probably a little bigger than the other teams."

Following the lead of coach Todd Bowles, who seems more buttoned-down than ever (if you can believe that), the players have toned down the chatter. Sorry, folks, no bold predictions.

"I don't think we're trying to prove anything to anybody," offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum said. "We know who we are. We just have to put it on tape for the world to see. We have a great idea of what we are in this locker room, but nobody can see that until we put it on tape."

And what kind of team are they?

"A very competitive team," Beachum said. "We're going to find a way to compete, we're going to punch you in the mouth, it's going to be a long game. We're going to play smart, we're going to play disciplined. It might not be pretty all the time, but we're going to find a way to get wins."

The Jets open Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, another rebuilding team. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon called it "a great opportunity to showcase what we have, on the road, in a hostile environment."

McLendon believes they will be a fast and physical team, adding, "There's a new element we're going to bring this year: We're going to bring smarts. We're going to play smart. We're going to communicate well."

Predictably, Bowles didn't engage in any "us-against-the-world" discussion when it was raised in his news conference. A few weeks ago, he said in a radio interview that "we're going to win more games than everybody ever expected." Reminded of that quasi-prediction, he smiled.

"Y'all don't expect us to win any games, so ..." he said. "We'll be fine. I'm not worried about that."

When told of the 1,000-to-1 odds, McLendon said, "You ever hear of David and Goliath?"