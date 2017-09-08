Kony Ealy 'motivated' to prove Jets right

New York Jets fans are sick of hearing of about how the New England Patriots almost always get it right -- even if it’s true -- while their team almost always gets it wrong.

A little role reversal, courtesy of defensive lineman Kony Ealy, might be in play.

The Jets recently signed Ealy after he was waived by the Pats. It cost Gang Green nothing.

Kony Ealy is eager to play with what he calls a talented Jets defense, and he seems to be looking forward to two meetings against his former team, the Patriots. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

New England, by comparison, paid a significant price to acquire Ealy. The Patriots sent a 2017 second-round draft pick and a third-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for the former Super Bowl 50 standout.

Ealy and New England never worked. Ealy hinted prior to his release there might have been issues with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Me and him had something going on," Ealy said after he did not participate in the first day of training camp with New England.

With the Jets set to open the season Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills, Ealy wasn’t about to write another chapter in the Jets-Pats rivalry.

But speaking in front of his locker Friday, one could sense Ealy has a seething desire to stir it up exactly three weeks to the day since New England released him.

“What I can do for this defense is be disruptive and give them my experience of being in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl," Ealy said. “It’s not just a one-man show, obviously, but we’re going to work together.

“We’ve got a great group of talented guys on this defense, and we’re going to turn some heads."

A lot of heads were turned Thursday night when Ealy’s former team, the Patriots, surrendered 42 points in a 15-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ealy, who said he watched the game, was asked if he thought he could have helped the Pats.

“I don't think about that," Ealy said. “I’ve moved on. They’ve moved on. My objective now is to focus on this game, this weekend, this game we have at task, and focus on how to beat them."

The Jets will have to contain LeSean McCoy, one of the shiftiest backs in the league, and dual-threat quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has cleared concussion protocol.

Ealy, 25, has proven on the biggest stage that he can be a disrupter. He had three sacks in Carolina's Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers took Ealy in the second round of the 2014 draft, 60th overall. He was outstanding in stretches, a flaw the Pats thought they could correct.

“He was motivated when he came here," Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “I don’t know what happened in New England or Carolina. I can’t speak on that.

“But we like the player. We like the way he’s practicing. He’s been motivated since he came in the door, so I can’t say he's been extra-motivated, but I know he’s motivated."