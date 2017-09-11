Jets' problems run deeper than bad offense and shaky quarterback play

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- This is Overreaction Monday in the NFL, so there probably are folks who want New York Jets coach Todd Bowles fired because he punted near midfield with four minutes to play on Sunday. The same people probably want to see general manager Mike Maccagnan get Idzik'd because the roster he assembled wasn't good enough to beat a mediocre (at best) opponent.

Relax, it was only one game -- a 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the R(ex) Bowl. You knew the Jets would struggle on offense because ... well, this is who they are. There will be severe growing pains in 2017. In that sense, you could almost excuse the team's opening-day performance.

Except you can't, and the reason is because there were a couple of red flags that could affect the team going forward. I'm talking about a coaching-related issue and a disappearing-defense issue.

Why did they ignore the rushing attack? The most accomplished players on offense are running back Matt Forte and Bilal Powell, and yet the Jets had only 14 designed running plays, compared to 40 dropbacks for quarterback Josh McCown. They can't expect to win with a 38-year-old quarterback -- a guy who played only three series in the preseason! -- throwing 40 times a game.

The Jets' defense could not stop LeSean McCoy and the Bills, who ran for 190 yards on 42 carries. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Another question: Why was there such a lack of discipline on defense? Remember, this is supposed to be the strength of the team. Creased by the Bills' zone-blocking scheme, the Jets allowed 190 rushing yards, mainly because they got caught out of position and couldn't tackle LeSean McCoy. Some of the holes were wide enough for a pickup truck. Bowles blamed "a lot of missed assignments," with players saying they failed to execute what was taught in practice.

That's a bit troubling. This isn't a new defensive scheme, and the Jets had only two rookies in the lineup.

The Bills have a brand-new defense with a new coaching staff, and they had no issues whatsoever.

Guess what? If Bowles doesn't get it cleaned up quickly, the Jets will get embarrassed next Sunday against the Raiders in Oakland. Unlike the Bills, the Raiders aren't one dimensional. Oakland can hammer you with Marshawn Lynch or let Derek Carr throw it over your head. The Bills were one-handed, and they still planted one on the Jets' chin.

The Jets had one objective: Contain McCoy.

They failed.

"It's very frustrating when that's what you practice all week," New York cornerback Morris Claiborne said. "That's what the coaches preached and harped on all week: Set the edges on this guy, don't let him get outside and don't let the quarterback scramble. We let them do everything the coaches practiced us not to do."

But it also goes on coaching.

"They've got to coach it better, they've got to play it better," Bowles said.

Back to the offense, it made no sense to minimize the running game. Powell, who might be their best player, didn't touch the ball until the final four minutes of the second quarter. With so many new faces in the passing game -- wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and tight end Will Tye -- they should've kept it on the ground to take some pressure off the rusty McCown, who was hesitant to throw downfield.

The Jets have a new offensive coordinator in John Morton, whose background is the passing game. He got pass-happy in his debut, failing to play to his team's strength. You hope it was a learning experience and that he'll adjust in Week 2.

"We came in with a game plan, some of the things we tried to exploit and attack, and it didn't work out well for us," Bowles said. "But we were in the game."

Look, no one expects miracles from the Jets, whose margin for error is slimmer than probably every team in the league. But they will have absolutely no chance if they outthink themselves and fail to play basic defense, which is supposed to be the strength of the team.