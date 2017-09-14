Robby Anderson looks to bust out after missed chances in Week 1

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Robby Anderson wasn't pointing fingers, but there was little doubt he was frustrated by what happened -- or didn't happen -- last Sunday in the season opener.

Anderson, the New York Jets' only deep threat, was held to 22 yards on four receptions by the Buffalo Bills. Conflicting explanations for the dink-and-dunk offense have emerged at One Jets Drive, but it wasn't hard to read Anderson's take.

Asked Thursday how many times he felt he was open in the game, Anderson told ESPN.com, "All game."

Anderson said the Bills didn't do anything in particular to eliminate the deep ball, yet quarterback Josh McCown attempted only one pass longer than 20 yards -- an incomplete ball to Anderson.

"I didn't have any down-the-field catches and I didn't have any down-the-field routes," said Anderson, who was targeted eight times.

He wasn't blaming McCown.

"I don't think it was anything to do with that," Anderson said. "I think it was game plan and patience, I guess."

Was he frustrated?

"I mean, I don't think anybody likes to lose," he said.

After the game, McCown said the Bills were determined to protect their young cornerbacks, using safety help. That, he said, forced him to throw underneath. A lot. He passed for only 187 yards on 26 completions, connecting seven times with newcomer Jermaine Kearse.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator John Morton gave his opinion, dismissing the notion that he didn't call any downfield throws.

"If you watch the game, we took some shots," he said. "It's just about the quarterback going through his progressions. If it's there, we take the shot. If not, he checks it down. We have those types of [deep throws]."

Coach Todd Bowles said there will a concerted effort to be more aggressive Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Asked if he's hopeful that will translate into downfield opportunities, Anderson smiled.

"Definitely," he said. "High hopes."