Jets' road to Sam Darnold & Co. takes unexpected detour

Uh, oh.

In a 21-hour span over the weekend, the pro-tanking faction of the New York Jets' fan base got slammed with a double whammy. The top-rated quarterback prospects endured lackluster performances, and the Jets had the audacity to win a game.

As a result, the Jets (1-2) no longer are favored to land the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, according to ESPN analytics. The new favorite is the San Francisco 49ers, one of five winless teams.

Our updated Big Three quarterback rankings (no changes this week):

1. Sam Darnold, USC: Playing without starters at running back and wide receiver, Darnold played the role of game manager in a 30-20 win over Cal. He dinked and dunked his way to a 26-for-38 performance, but this wasn't vintage Darnold. He was 0-for-8 on passes of at least 15 yards, the first time in his career he didn't complete at least one ball from that distance. Afterward, he blamed himself. He threw a couple of touchdowns and passed for 223 yards, but he also had a red-zone interception. His interception total has ballooned to seven. Well, at least he's winning (4-0). Up next: at Washington, Friday night.

2. Josh Rosen, UCLA: If Rosen played for the New York Mets, he'd be on the disabled list because of arm trouble caused by an excessive pitch count. After 60 attempts in a 58-34 loss to Stanford, his season total is up to 200 passes in four games. At least you can say he's putting plenty on tape for NFL scouts to evaluate. Rosen chided himself for getting off to a slow start against Stanford. He wound up completing 40 of 60 for 480 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. That makes four in the last two games. Up next: Colorado at home.

3. Josh Allen, Wyoming: He finished on a high note, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime to beat Hawaii, 28-21, but this was another disappointing game for the strong-armed Allen. He completed only nine of 19 passes for 92 yards, giving scouts reason to pause. His physical skill is undeniable, but his Total QBR (45.5) ranks 91st in the country. How much can be blamed on a weak supporting cast? If this keeps up, he'll be a tough evaluation for NFL teams. Up next: Texas State at home.