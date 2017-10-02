Sam Darnold and the Jets: Going ... going ...

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like a destiny thing -- the New York Jets and Sam Darnold. The Jets were losing games and Darnold was on his way to becoming the golden boy of college football, setting up the ideal marriage next spring in the NFL draft.

Now, look.

Neither side is sticking to the script. The Jets (2-2) are exceeding expectations and Darnold -- and the other top quarterback prospects -- are falling short. This is why they play the games. Maybe the New York Giants (0-4) should start a "Suck for Sam" campaign. They're one of eight teams with a worse record than the Jets.

Recent history suggests the Jets have blown their shot. Nine of the past 10 teams with the No. 1 overall pick won two games or fewer in the previous season.

Anyway, a quick update on the big three. Our power rankings:

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is facing some adversity as he tries to solidify his standing as the likely No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Young Kwak/AP Photo

1. Darnold, USC -- He played the worst game of his career in a 30-27 loss to Washington State, but we'll keep him at No. 1 because he's still regarded as a top-tier prospect. Darnold lost three starting offensive linemen for this game, and it clearly affected his pocket presence. Under pressure, he lowered his eye level, focusing on the oncoming pass rush instead of looking downfield for receivers. As a result, he made some poor throws and decisions, finishing 15-for-29 for 164 yards and an interception. He also showed bad ball security on a game-ending fumble. Remarkably, he completed only three of 15 passes that traveled more than five yards in the air. Darnold's interception total has ballooned to eight, one less than his 2016 total. He has reached a pressure point in his young career; scouts will be looking to see how he handles his first dose of adversity. Up next: Oregon State at home.

2. Josh Rosen, UCLA -- He snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-23 win against Colorado, so that was a positive. This was a typical Rosen game in that he made some dazzling, NFL-caliber throws, but he also was guilty of a reckless interception, forcing a pass into double coverage. A couple of his throws were Blake Bortles-like, not even close to the intended receiver, but there's no denying his arm talent. Rosen finished with 372 yards and a touchdown. Up next: At Arizona.

3. Josh Allen, Wyoming -- Emerging from his recent funk, Allen finally resembled the quarterback some scouts believe has the highest upside of the three. Now for the disclaimer: He did it against Texas State, not a power-5 opponent. Still, it was a smart, efficient game for Allen, who hit nine different receivers and completed 14 of 24 for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He's ranked 81st out of 129 quarterbacks in Total QBR (49.9). Up next: At Utah State.