Now it gets real: Surprising Jets face Patriots with plenty to fix

CLEVELAND -- They partied in the basement after outclassing the misfits and geeks. Now it's time to move up to the penthouse to hang out with the cool kids.

Are the New York Jets ready for this?

Yes and no.

Give them credit for a three-game winning streak, equaling the win total many (including me) expected for the entire season, but the Jets can't possibly hope to upset the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium if they bring their B game -- their Browns game, that is.

The Jets were dreadful for large stretches on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, finally figuring out a way to outlast the winless Cleveland Browns 17-14. The Jets rushed for only 34 yards, committed nine penalties and were outgained by a 2-to-1 margin, making backup quarterback Kevin Hogan look like Brian Sipe.

To their credit, the Jets (3-2) -- in a three-way tie atop at the AFC East -- didn't try to put lipstick on this pig.

"We have to play tremendously better than we did [Sunday] if we want to walk away with a win next week," cornerback Morris Claiborne said.

The Patriots haven't approached their championship form during an uneven start, but they still have Tom Brady's ageless right arm and Bill Belichick's giant brain. The Jets have no shot if they can't find offensive balance and don't clean up the dumb penalties. They have big questions at running back, with Bilal Powell (calf) joining Matt Forte (turf toe) on the injured list.

"We have, in no way, arrived," left tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We'll enjoy this win, but we know we can't play like this and win the division and achieve our other goals."

Win the division? Did anybody expect them to be uttering those words after five weeks?

The Jets haven't scored more than 23 points in a game, and it'll probably take more than 23 to take down Brady & Co. On the flip side, they have no pressure on them. No one expected the Jets to be in this position, so they can take a carefree attitude into the game, relishing their underdog status.

"Our confidence doesn't waver," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. "We feel the same no matter who we're playing. Whether it's the Patriots or it's anybody else in this league, we just know that if we execute, we can compete with the best of anybody."

Head coach Todd Bowles will have plenty of teaching points this week. His one-dimensional offense, which abandoned the run early on, produced only 103 total yards through three quarters. The Jets nearly equaled that disturbing total with a 97-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Reminder: These were the '17 Browns, not the '85 Bears.

Beachum said they "couldn't beat Mexia High School" (his alma mater in Texas) if they continue to sputter in this fashion. Because the Browns are the Browns -- losers of 30 of their past 32 -- the Jets scored two second-half touchdowns and made a handful of big defensive plays to pull out a win.

The Patriots won't be as accommodating.

"We'll have to be at our best," Jets quarterback Josh McCown said. "They're an excellent football team. They've been great for a long time. ... You can't ask for anything else than to be 3-2 going against 3-2 New England in a head-to-head matchup. This is what it's all about. This is why you play the game. We look forward to playing them."