How Sam Darnold's decision could impact Jets' draft approach

The New York Jets' offseason approach could be impacted, in part, by a couple of 20-year-old college quarterbacks. Let's dive into that notion.

.@RichCimini If Darnold goes back to USC for another year, how might that change the Jets approach in the draft with a lot more attention on Rosen? #JetsMail — Daniel Machado (@Dan_Machado1) November 24, 2017

@RichCimini: I can tell you one thing, Dan: If Sam Darnold decides to blow off the draft, it'll be party time for Josh Rosen and Josh Allen. Maybe Baker Mayfield, too, although he doesn't strike me as the kind of guy who needs a reason to have a good time.

The sense I get from talking to people who know Darnold, 20, is that he's leaning toward staying in school, which has been the narrative for a couple of months. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to apply for the draft. Based on the law of supply and demand, which always applies to quarterbacks, Rosen's draft stock will increase. Ditto, Allen. There would be one less big fish in the ocean and the same number of fishermen.

Chances are, the Jets will have to trade up to get one of the top quarterbacks. They won't attempt it unless they have a strong conviction about one of them. Do they feel that way about Rosen, an underclassman who is expected to declare?

They have no questions about his arm talent. None. My sense is they were impressed by his performance last Saturday night against USC, especially the way he delivered the ball on time, staying in rhythm with the offense. He lacked some consistency in that area in previous games. I was at the game, and I noticed general manager Mike Maccagnan spent most of the pregame warm-ups on the UCLA side of the field.

Rosen, 20, will be heavily scrutinized during the pre-draft process because he has a reputation for being difficult to coach. When asked about Rosen's attitude, one scout at the game told me he will "reserve judgment" until he has a chance to sit down and talk with him -- hardly a ringing endorsement.

Bottom line: If the Jets want Rosen, they'll have to be ultra aggressive, especially if Darnold decides to chill at SC for another year.

The Jets also could fall in love with Allen, who is less NFL-ready than Rosen but may have a higher ceiling because of his elite traits -- size, arm strength and athleticism. He's had a mediocre year at Wyoming, but he will blow away scouts during pre-draft workouts. He'd be a nice consolation prize for the Jets.

Of course, a half-dozen other teams are probably hoping for the same thing.