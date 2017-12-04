Jets on possible playoff run: 'Don't stop believing'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It seems impossible, which is why it could be fun. All the New York Jets have on their remaining schedule is a game in the mile-high air of Denver, one against Drew Brees and the New Orelans Saints in the Superdome, a final home game against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the finale in Foxboro against the New England Patriots.

At 5-7, the Jets still have a shot at the playoffs, but they probably have to win out. Teams like to say things like, "Nobody believes in us" and "It's us against the world." Usually, it is a tad off. In this case, the only ones who think the Jets can possibly pull this off are the Jets.

"I think we all believe that," said quarterback Josh McCown on making the playoffs. "That's the mindset that we have. From Day 1, I've said the chemistry is special in that group. I think there is a lot of belief among one another and we believe we can do it. That is the only way you can approach these final four games. But you have to take one game at a time. Don't stop believing."

There is a feeling among some Jets fans that the team can't even tank correctly. They came into the season favored to win in exactly none of their 16 games. But by virtue of their matching their five wins from last year, they eliminated themselves from getting a top pick. Last season, they had the sixth choice.

Quite honestly, there is probably a better chance they lose the last four rather than win them.

However, it is a credit to coach Todd Bowles and his players that they haven't succumbed to the idea of following a "process" and instead continue to try to make the most of 2017. Bowles is not getting ahead of himself in terms of trying to think about how this season could end.

"We're just trying to beat Denver next week," Bowles said. "We're going to try and win all of our games. Then, we'll look up at the end of the year and were where we're at."

The players in his locker room believe.

"It is either you believe you can do it, or you have to get out of the way," running back Matt Forte said.