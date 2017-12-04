Receiving duo accomplishes feat that hadn't been done in 50 years

The New York Jets' stock report looks at risers and fallers from their 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

FIVE UP

WRs Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson -- Break out the history book. Kearse (career-high 157 yards) and Anderson (107) both reached the 100-yard mark for the second straight game, becoming the first Jets wide-receiving duo in 50 years to accomplish that. Yes, I said 50 years. Don Maynard and George Sauer did it in 1967, with Joe Namath slinging spirals in the wide-open AFL. Undoubtedly, Kearse played his best game as a Jet, hauling in nine passes and recording a career-high 74 yards after catch. He already has set a career high with 51 receptions -- not bad for a so-called "throw in" in the Sheldon Richardson trade.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

QB Josh McCown -- He joined Kirk Cousins as the only two players this season to throw for 300 yards and rush for multiple touchdowns in the same game. McCown passed for 331 yards and posted a 109.8 passer rating, the eighth time over 100 -- and the fifth time in the past six games. The ageless wonder protected the ball (no turnovers) and took command of the game, especially after falling into a 14-0 hole. McCown ripped apart the Chiefs' standard pass rush, completing 18 of 21 passes. The man is on a roll.

Offensive line -- No sacks allowed -- a first for the season. When that happens, all things are possible.

DE Leonard Williams -- After a slow start to the season, Williams is back to being himself. The turnaround started a few weeks ago, when the cast was removed from his sprained wrist. Against the Chiefs, he recorded a half-sack and four quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus credited him with nine pressures. It makes such a different when there's an impact player on the defensive line.

FOUR DOWN

Secondary -- Oh, my. This was as bad as it gets. Let's start with this: Alex Smith, who had returned to his dinking and dunking ways in recent weeks, morphed into a mad bomber against the Jets. His four touchdown passes each went at least 20 yards in the air, the first time since at least 2006 (when ESPN started tracking such data) that a quarterback had that many such scoring passes in a game. Rontez Miles, Marcus Maye, Rashard Robinson and Morris Claiborne each gave up one touchdown, and Jamal Adams dropped what would've been a game-clinching interception.

CB Rashard Robinson -- Let's just say his first action on defense didn't go as well as planned. Robinson, a trade-deadline acquisition, got the nod over Darryl Roberts as the No.3 cornerback, but he didn't last long. He allowed three completions on three targets, including a 79-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill. He was benched after the touchdown, and it might be some time before we see him again.

LB Darron Lee -- Showing up late for a Saturday walk through? On the eve of an important game? This isn't Ohio State. Lee has some talent, but he has growing up to do -- and people in the organization felt that way before this incident. Coach Todd Bowles was right to sit him for the game.

DE Muhammad Wilkerson -- It's become an annual tradition: Wilkerson shows up late for a meeting, gets benched for a quarter and promises it won't happen again. It's getting tired.