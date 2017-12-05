Josh McCown shares historical footnote with (ahem) Jim Thorpe

Josh McCown's season gets more interesting by the minute.

The Elias Sports Bureau has revealed this fascinating nugget about the New York Jets' quarterback: Last Sunday, McCown, 38, became the oldest player to have two rushing touchdowns in a game since Doug Flutie did it for the San Diego Chargers in 2003. Flutie was 41.

Wait, it gets better.

Only one other player in NFL history scored twice on the ground at the same age as McCown, and it was a guy named Jim Thorpe.

Yes, that Jim Thorpe, the iconic, multi-sport star and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Thorpe did it when he was 38, playing for the Canton Bulldogs. It happened on Oct. 3, 1926 before a crowd of 3,000 in a game against the Louisville Colonels. Thorpe scored on a pair of 2-yard runs to lead the Bulldogs to a 13-0 win. As it turned, they were the last touchdowns of his career, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

As for McCown, he scored on a pair of quarterback sneaks, increasing his rushing-touchdown total to five -- tied for the league lead among quarterbacks.

Asked after the game about quarterbacks sneaks, McCown said, "Tom (Brady) likes to do it. Me, not so much, necessarily."

Maybe he would've felt differently if he had known about his link to the great Jim Thorpe.