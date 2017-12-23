Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'Everything hasn't gone perfect, but I feel very fortunate'

FLORHAM PARK -- The Seattle Seahawks have a big, athletic force at the tight end spot in Jimmy Graham.

The Chiefs have a similar beast at that position in Travis Kelce.

The Buccaneers have two physical specimens in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

The Giants, despite having major weaknesses on the offensive line and at running back, used their first-round draft pick on tight end Evan Engram.

NFL teams are looking for a game-changer at tight end who can stretch the middle of the field, block at the point of attack and create mismatches against safeties.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has 46 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns this season. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets believe they have found theirs in Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

“He can only get better and better," Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “His work ethic is outstanding. He even takes scout team reps. If he keeps working, he’ll be pretty good."

For Seferian-Jenkins, working hard is the easy part. Staying sober is the challenging part.

He was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, stemming from an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida last September.

The Bucs cut him. The Jets signed him and implemented a support system for the 6-foot-5, 262-pound athletic tight end.

He’s done everything the Jets could have asked, including the 46 catches for 336 yards and three receiving touchdowns, all third best on the team.

“Everything hasn’t gone perfect, but I feel very fortunate and humbled to be where I’m at," Seferian-Jenkins said. “I’m in a great position, two games left to finish strong and see what happens from there on."

The Jets (5-9), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (7-7) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, have been eliminated from the playoffs. Decisions are being mulled as to what areas the Jets need to upgrade in the offseason.

Tight end appears to be one spot where the Jets have a legit talent. Seferian-Jenkins was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He was considered one of the elite tight end prospects.

“He’s got a big catch radius and he can uncover because of his size and his height," Bowles said. “He’s got outstanding hands and he works to get open all the time. So, that’s been a blessing for us, especially in the first part of the season.

“They’ve kind of doubled him a little bit in the second part and you see Robby [Anderson] and [Jermaine] Kearse getting more balls. But, he’s a guy that if he commands double-teams, you can throw outside and if they single him up, you can throw the ball to him."

Seferian-Jenkins becomes a free agent after the season. He should have his share of suitors. But he left no questions as to where he’d like to play in 2018.

“I really want to come back here," he said. “I really love my teammates, I love my coaches, honestly, I love New York. I love the people in New York. It’s such cool place, one of those places where you feel like you can be anything you want and no one really gives a s---."