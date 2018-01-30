What Kirk Cousins likes about Jets ... and what may concern him

It sounds like quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could be a free-agent target for the New York Jets, is a fan of presumptive offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates.

Making the rounds on radio row at the Super Bowl, Cousins endorsed the Jets' expected hiring of Bates, their quarterbacks coach last season. Cousins admitted he has met Bates only once, but he apparently has been gathering intel.

"I just think he's a good football mind," the Washington Redskins quarterback told WFAN's "Afternoon Drive" on Tuesday. "He's about ball and that's what matters to him. Everybody I talked to who knows him loves him. I think it was a smart hire by the Jets and I wish him well in what he does."

Kirk Cousins wants to be in a winning situation, and that could hurt the Jets' chances. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bates is a disciple of former Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who drafted Cousins in 2012. So, yes, there's a distant connection. His only meeting with Bates occurred in 2012, when he took a pre-draft visit to the Chicago Bears. At the time, Bates was the quarterbacks coach.

Asked if he'll consider the Jets, Cousins pointed to March 6, the deadline for teams to use the franchise and transition tags.

"Let's get to March 6 and see what the Redskins choose to do," he said. "At that point, the ball swings back to my court. Instead of being passive, I can finally be active in the process and go be able to answer those questions."

Cousins has been tagged two years in a row, and it could happen a third year. It's perhaps the most compelling question of the NFL offseason.

2018 NFL Free Agency Kirk Cousins. Jimmy Garoppolo. Le'Veon Bell. This class could get wild. Here's everything to know heading into free agency, which begins March 12. • Ranking top 50 potential free agents »

• Looming FA decisions for all 32 teams »

He made one thing clear during the interview: He wants a winning situation. That, of course, could hurt the Jets' chances. They haven't made the playoffs since 2010.

"Winning is everything, especially at this stage of my career," Cousins said. "I'm going into Year 7. Because I've been franchise-tagged twice, it's not about the money so much. It's about winning. I want to win. This isn't the NBA. You can't just get one player and now you're in the AFC Championship Game or NFC Championship Game. There are other pieces that come into play."

Cousins said he wants to win over "the long haul," not just one season. He said the coach, the general manager and the offensive system will be "huge" factors in his decision.

"Who am I throwing to? Who's protecting? What's the depth chart look like?" Cousins said. "It's so multifaceted. It's going to be a really interesting process to gather those facts. I may go out, do my research and realize the best answer all along was right in front of my face, and that's Washington.

"But I haven't had the opportunity to gather that research. Until then, I'm going to keep an open mind and see what's out there."

Cousins said he wouldn't be intimidated by the size of the New York market.

"From what I've heard, it's a tough market, but, man, if I'm making it about the media, I've got bigger problems," he said. "I've got to be able to ignore the noise -- right? -- no matter where I play. Washington, D.C., isn't exactly in the middle of nowhere, so I'd like to think I have some experience dealing with a media market."