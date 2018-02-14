Quarterback-starved Jets fans try to recruit Kirk Cousins on Twitter

Prospective free agent Kirk Cousinss was watching SportsCenter on Tuesday when he saw his name appear in a graphic that teased an upcoming segment.

"The best spot for Cousins," it read.

The soon-to-be-former Washington Redskins quarterback apparently was bemused by the subject matter, so he tweeted a photo. He's sitting on a couch with his young son, and it says: "Cooper & I are interested in hearing where the best spot is for us. We have no idea yet."

Cooper & I are interested in hearing where the best spot is for us. We have no idea yet. #waiting pic.twitter.com/2VOy5W43n8 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 13, 2018

One of his potential suitors, the New York Jets, has a quarterback-hungry fan base. Many of them want to see Cousins in green and white, so they used the social-media opportunity to recruit him. Some of their responses appear on my timeline because I retweeted Cousins.

Gotta hand it to New Yorkers; they can be persuasive.

Its nearly 50 years since Joe Namath won the Superbowl and Jets fans would make you king of NY if you lead us to the promised land. Young team with heart, good defense, and lots of money and high draft picks. Your throne awaits. — charles zarrell (@rustyztwo) February 14, 2018

Another fan suggests to Cousins that he could be immortalized if he comes to the Jets.

@nyjets have young talent, dedicated fans, and money to spend. You can help us compete for a Super Bowl for many years. And when you raise that Lombardi trophy, you will become an all-time legend in the greatest city in the world. — Joe Danger Liberta (@CupONYJoe) February 14, 2018

This fan does some serious name-dropping.

Come to New York. It's a great city to live in with the best schools for Cooper. Join the list Ruth, Mantle, Reed, Messier, Jeter, Cousins. — Andrew Fishman (@Fish428) February 14, 2018

Cousins has said in recent interviews that his No. 1 priority is finding a winning situation. The Jets haven't made the playoffs in seven years, but they might offer the most money. Cold hard cash, according to this pragmatic fans, is the most important thing.