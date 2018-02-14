        <
          Quarterback-starved Jets fans try to recruit Kirk Cousins on Twitter

          10:58 AM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
          Prospective free agent Kirk Cousinss was watching SportsCenter on Tuesday when he saw his name appear in a graphic that teased an upcoming segment.

          "The best spot for Cousins," it read.

          The soon-to-be-former Washington Redskins quarterback apparently was bemused by the subject matter, so he tweeted a photo. He's sitting on a couch with his young son, and it says: "Cooper & I are interested in hearing where the best spot is for us. We have no idea yet."

          One of his potential suitors, the New York Jets, has a quarterback-hungry fan base. Many of them want to see Cousins in green and white, so they used the social-media opportunity to recruit him. Some of their responses appear on my timeline because I retweeted Cousins.

          Gotta hand it to New Yorkers; they can be persuasive.

          Another fan suggests to Cousins that he could be immortalized if he comes to the Jets.

          This fan does some serious name-dropping.

          Cousins has said in recent interviews that his No. 1 priority is finding a winning situation. The Jets haven't made the playoffs in seven years, but they might offer the most money. Cold hard cash, according to this pragmatic fans, is the most important thing.

