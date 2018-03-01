Jets won't rush judgment on recent arrests, defend vetting process

INDIANAPOLIS -- Just call him Methodical Mike.

Instead of firing linebacker Dylan Donahue in the immediate aftermath of his DWI arrest, which would have sent a loud message, New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said Wednesday the team won't decide Donahue's fate until its internal investigation is complete and the legal process plays out.

Ditto Robby Anderson.

Ditto Rashard Robinson.

It has been three player arrests in three months for the Jets, the latest of which occurred early Monday morning when Donahue -- allegedly drunk -- drove the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel and crashed into a 15-passenger bus. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Four passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Maccagnan can take his time and gather the facts, but let's be clear: This is a pivotal moment for the Jets. Will they take a stand against this kind of recent behavior or will they let it slide? This will tell us a lot about the kind of organization they want to become.

Coach Todd Bowles has a lot of input, but it's really on Maccagnan, because he picked the players and has final say on the 53-man roster. Speaking at the NFL scouting combine here, Maccagnan said he has had "frank conversations" with Donahue and Anderson, adding, "We take these things very seriously."

They should.

"We'll see how it plays out and make our decisions accordingly," Maccagnan said.

To be fair, Donahue (fifth-round pick), Anderson (undrafted) and Robinson (acquired for a fifth-rounder) were relatively small investments in the grand scheme. Anderson has developed into one of the most promising talents on the team. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was the same category, as he was a waiver pickup after he was bounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a DUI arrest.

Maccagnan should get credit for Seferian-Jenkins, who has done a marvelous job in turning around his life and his career. At the same time, Maccagnan should have to answer for the other three.

Asked if he needs to change the way he evaluates players, Maccagnan said, "We do quite a bit of research on these players. I don't think we have to do anything necessarily different in how we do our process. These things do come up. These things do happen. We will evaluate as we go forward. We actually feel pretty good about our process, and we're very thorough."

Donahue was the first DWI arrest of the Maccagnan-Bowles regime, so their decision could set precedent. Bowles is known as a hardliner when it comes to alcohol-related issues, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he favors cutting Donahue. On Wednesday, he kept those thoughts to himself, but he was clearly disappointed by the player's behavior.

"That's not a good thing," he said of Donahue's alleged reckless driving and head-on collision. "That's not something we condone. You just hope the people are all right in the other vehicle."

In January, Anderson was arrested for a second time in eight months. There were nine charges, including three felonies. He allegedly threatened to sexually assault the police officer's wife, per the arrest report.

Bowles acknowledged he has "some concern" about Anderson, who has run afoul of the law several times.

Robinson? The castoff cornerback, thrown out of LSU and dumped by the San Francisco 49ers in a midseason trade, was arrested in December for allegedly possessing marijuana-laced candy. The team didn't find out about it until after the season.

"That's a problem we're not going to have going forward," Bowles said.

It's unfair to blame the coach for offseason transgressions. No, it's bigger than that. This is what happens when you pick players with red flags in their backgrounds: Sometimes you get burned.

Bowles insisted there's no discipline problem on the team.

"You have some bumps in the road," he said. "It's not going to be squeaky clean. You deal with them as they come."