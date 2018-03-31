Should the Jets be afraid of Josh Allen's low completion percentage?

Craig Bohl coached both Josh Allen and Carson Wentz in college, and says while Wentz is more comparable to Peyton Manning, Josh Allen "has a little more Brett Favre to him." (1:28)

The weekly New York Jets mailbag focuses on a couple of hot-button issues surrounding the team:

@RichCimini why are so many people scared of J. Allen heading to the jets? Completion % means nothing. Look at Favre and Montana's completion % in college. Absolutely comparable! I think he would be a great fit for the jets. #jetsmail — Matt_Woodrum (@MattWoodrum3) March 29, 2018

@RichCimini: Matt, you sound like Mel Kiper Jr., who recently said "stats are for losers" when referring to Josh Allen's 56.2 career completion percentage at Wyoming. Mel is a huge Allen supporter, as you probably know.

For the record, Brett Favre was 52.4 in college, Joe Montana 52.0, but the game has changed a lot since then. The game is made for passing and completion percentages should be higher nowadays. So, yes, I disagree with your comparison. By the way, neither Favre nor Montana was a top draft pick. Favre was a second-rounder, Montana a third. When you're picking as high as the Jets (No. 3), every blemish becomes magnified and deserves intense scrutiny.

Allen's percentage is concerning. Mel believes it's due, in part, to not having as many "layups" (short passes) as the other top prospects. I did the research via ESPN Stats & Information, and that is not true. In fact, Allen had more short passes than the others. Consider: 30 percent of his attempts traveled zero to five air yards, more than UCLA's Josh Rosen (29 percent), USC's Sam Darnold (28 percent) and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (18 percent).

Did Allen take more downfield shots than the others, lowering his completion percentage? Not really. The breakdown of attempts that went 25 or more air yards: Darnold (12 percent), Mayfield (12 percent), Allen (11 percent) and Rosen (five percent).

Was Allen victimized by a lot of drops? Not really. Wyoming's drop percentage was 4.2 percent, a fraction higher than the national average (4.1). The guy who really got burned by drops was Rosen; UCLA's drop percentage was 6.3. Oklahoma was 3.6 and USC was 3.0.

I will say this about Allen: His accuracy was sharper in the postseason, meaning the Potato Bowl, the Senior Bowl and his scouting combine/pro days workouts. He's been working with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer, and scouts believe he has cleaned up his mechanical issues. That is encouraging for the Jets, who absolutely love his arm talent.

Oo oo pick me!!! With the contracts the free agents have signed the Jets could of had (cutting Skrine too).... T. Johnson, M. Butler, T. Matheiu, Suh, Sheldon, Seferian, Pugh, Richburg and Jensen. So my question is why do we only have one of these players? #jetsmail — Tanner Tripucka (@Man_Im_Tan) March 29, 2018

@RichCimini: I picked you. Happy now?

First of all, the combined 2018 cap charge for those players is $83 million, which would leave about $94 million for your other 44 players. Obviously, it would've been unrealistic to sign them all.

Weston Richburg would've been a nice add, but his price was too rich for the Jets. They got snubbed by Ndamukong Suh, they picked Morris Claiborne over Malcolm Butler, Tyrann Mathieu didn't fit (too many safeties) and they nickel-and-dimed Austin Seferian-Jenkins. In hindsight, yeah, Sheldon Richardson might have been a good buy at one year, $8 million, considering they still have a hole on the defensive line.

Know this: You can't survive on free agency. In most cases, you get hamburger at steak prices. Eventually, it depletes your roster. The Jets found out the hard way with past spending sprees.