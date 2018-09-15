Did Jets err by not offering more for pass-rusher Khalil Mack?

Reaching into the New York Jets mailbag to tackle a couple of hot-button issues:

Easy to say after the game he had, but I'm starting to think they shouldve ponied up the two 1s for Mack, take adv of rookie QB contract and loads of cap room. Easier to find OL in FA than in draft who can perform right away, so w that and Mack could live w/o picks #jetsmail — Chris Wilde (@wildechrism) September 14, 2018

@RichCimini: The Jets certainly didn't need Khalil Mack in Detroit, as they delivered one of their best defensive performances in years, but they'll wish they had that edge-rushing presence as the season rolls on. Pressure is paramount. They didn't generate much pressure on Matthew Stafford -- they did it with excellent coverage and a sound game plan -- but you can't live like that every week in the NFL.

When the trade first happened, I said the Jets made the right move by not offering two first-round picks, but that was before it was revealed that the Chicago Bears had received a second-round choice in addition to Mack. That changed the complexion of the trade. Suddenly, it wasn't Mack for two first-rounders.

You're right, Chris, the Jets have a four-year window during which Sam Darnold will be on his rookie deal, providing the financial flexibility to add a top-of-the-market contract. They already have one in cornerback Trumaine Johnson, but they could've added another. Mack is a Hall of Fame-type player who would've raised their defense to another level.

CEO Christopher Johnson believes the Jets have an aggressive mentality in the front office. Speaking the other day, he compared it to the Philadelphia Eagles' bold playcalling in the Super Bowl -- i.e., taking chances, not playing the percentages. If they were truly aggressive, they would've made a stronger play for Mack.

Do you think Kearse now playing will affect Enunwa's targets? #jetsmail — Blake Reino (@Balakay1225) September 14, 2018

@RichCimini: Jermaine Kearse's anticipated return raises questions about playing time and ball distribution. The Jets have four starting-caliber receivers, so it'll be interesting to see how it plays out Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Here's a quick look at how it went in Detroit:

Quincy Enunwa -- 40 snaps, 10 targets.

Robby Anderson -- 35 snaps, one target.

Terrelle Pryor -- 24 snaps, three targets.

Charone Peake -- 13 snaps, no targets.

Andre Roberts -- 10 snaps, no targets.

I expect Kearse to absorb the Peake/Roberts snaps, as their playing time came in garbage time. Remember, Kearse and Enunwa didn't play together last season (or in the preseason), so we have to see how they coexist. History tells us they're each in the slot about 50 percent of the time, meaning there's overlap in their positions.

Naturally, a lot will depend on the matchups. If offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates finds a matchup that works, he'll keep going to it. You have to think the Dolphins will pay extra attention to Enunwa, which could mean a reduction in his targets. But the beauty of Enunwa is the Jets can move him around the formation, creating favorable matchups.

Bottom line: You can't keep four receivers happy every week. Someone will always feel left out.