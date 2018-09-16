        <
          Sam Darnold's Broadway debut: Some promise, too many mistakes

          Darnold up and down in home debut (0:57)

          In his first outing at MetLife Stadium, Sam Darnold goes for a touchdown pass, but gives up two interceptions in the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Dolphins. (0:57)

          4:50 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Welcome to the NFL, Sam Darnold -- the real NFL.

          Six days after his storybook debut, the New York Jets' quarterback faced a legitimate defense for the first time and turned into a mistake-prone rookie in a 20-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

          What a buzzkill.

          This was the Jets' most anticipated home opener in years -- the place was electric at kickoff -- but the masses received a sobering reminder that rookie quarterbacks are prone to growing pains. Darnold wound up throwing for 334 yards and a touchdown, but there were too many hiccups and too many missed opportunities.

          He made it look easy in Week 1 against the soft Detroit Lions (well, except for his pick-six on his first pass), but it was clear from the outset that the Dolphins had no intention of serving as the foil in another Darnold lovefest.

          The 21-year-old threw two interceptions (one in the red zone) and mismanaged the clock at the end of the first half, costing the Jets at least a field goal. Every mistake was damaging. The first interception -- a misread -- set up the Dolphins on a short field, gifting them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

          Detect a trend? For the second straight week, a Darnold interception put the Jets in a 7-0 hole. Good teams don't do that.

          In the closing seconds of the first half, Darnold -- with no timeouts left -- made the mistake of throwing to Chris Herndon short of the end zone. He got tackled at the 1 and time ran out, with the Jets unable to line up for a field goal. It was a brain cramp. Darnold should've thrown it away or fired it into the end zone. He made a similar mistake last season in USC's victory over UCLA.

          Darnold's second interception, with the ball at the Miami 12, came immediately after a Jets takeaway. With a chance to grab the momentum and close the deficit to 20-13, he misfired in the end zone to Terrelle Pryor. There may have been a miscommunication between them because Darnold appeared to be throwing to a spot -- and Pryor wasn't there. Cornerback Xavien Howard was.

          The two interceptions, plus the clock snafu, cost the Jets at least 13 points.

          This was a bitterly disappointing day for the Jets, but it was a good learning experience for their promising young quarterback. Let's be clear: This wasn't his fault; there were breakdowns everywhere. These were tough conditions for any quarterback, let alone a newbie.

          Darnold battled bad field position, shaky pass protection and a large deficit for the entire day. He got banged around pretty good by the Miami front, which dominated with a four-man rush. The Dolphins didn't do anything exotic to confuse Darnold; they just won their individual matchups and whipped the Jets' offensive line.

          Continuing a two-year trend, the Jets proved they can't handle prosperity. They've been searching since 2016 for week-to-week consistency. Get used to the roller-coaster because such is life with a rookie quarterback.

