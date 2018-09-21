Jets suffer epic meltdown as Sam Darnold sputters in fourth quarter

Sam Darnold's pass gets picked off by Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter, which seals the Browns' victory over the Jets. (0:21)

CLEVELAND -- There are bad losses, and there are really bad losses -- the kind that stick to a team for years, even decades. The New York Jets have experienced a few of those. The Mud Bowl. The Mark Gastineau game in Cleveland. The Fake Spike. The Butt Fumble. And now there's another clunker that will torture their fan base.

After a dominant first half, the Jets were hypnotized by Baker Mayfield's magic and suffered a kick-in-the-gut loss to the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Field. It was the Browns' first win in 635 days, ending a 19-game winless streak. Let's be clear, the Browns no longer are a laughing stock, but it's the way the Jets lost that will haunt them.

Welcome to Bereave-Land.

The Jets choked away a 14-0 lead.

They killed themselves with dumb penalties, none bigger than Morris Claiborne's holding penalty on a two-point conversion. They had it stopped, but Claiborne's mistake gave the Browns another try -- and they converted to make it 14-14.

And they converted on a Cleveland version of the Philly Special, with Jarvis Landry throwing the pass to an open Mayfield.

The Jets were embarrassed and fooled by the Browns. Oh, the pain.

Sam Darnold lost his duel with Baker Mayfield in a battle between the top two QBs in the 2018 draft. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Worse, Sam Darnold, with a chance to stage his first come-from-behind win in the final two minutes, ruined it with an interception. He threw another pick in the final seconds.

The Jets showed some life amid the Mayfield onslaught, taking a 17-14 lead, but they blew that, too, as their defense ran out of gas and allowed a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. This was their third game in 11 days, a brutal opening schedule, and the fatigue took its toll.

Best of NFL Nation • Hot starts: Mahomes and Fitzpatrick

• Marvin Lewis has high praise for Kuechly

• Hopkins vs. OBJ: Elite playmakers

• Smith-Schuster has new manager: His mom

• Belichick has edge in matchups with pupils

But it never should've come to that. The Jets' offense couldn't get anything going, as Darnold (14-for-29, 244 yards) struggled at times against the Cleveland blitzes. Wide receiver Robby Anderson lost a fumble deep in Jets' territory, another killer mistake.

This was an epic collapse by the Jets, who saw their golden boy get outplayed by Cleveland's golden boy, the first overall pick in the draft. Darnold had no downfield passing game, only bubble screens to Quincy Enunwa. Former Browns running back Isaiah Crowell provided the only highlights -- two touchdown runs -- but he tainted the second score with a crude celebration that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Jets wasted a brilliant effort by the defense, which battered Tyrod Taylor (four sacks, 10 QB hits) and sent him to the sideline with a concussion. In retrospect, it was the worst thing they could've done. They also blocked a punt that set up a touchdown. No matter. Mayfield energized the Browns and the crowd, and the Jets couldn't figure out how to deal with it.

The heat will be turned up on coach Todd Bowles, who lost to the Browns for the first time in four meetings. The lack of discipline was troubling. So was the lack of killer instinct.

Bad job by everyone.