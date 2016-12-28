Carmelo Anthony: Knicks need a plan in place on defense

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- After 30 games, Carmelo Anthony says he likes what he’s seen from the new-look New York Knicks. But they have issues to address on defense. And it sounds as if creating and executing a specific plan to defend opponents' pick-and-roll schemes is one of the issues.

“Every team you play is kind of running the same thing -- high pick-and-roll, side pick-and-roll -- so we’ve got to just figure out how we want to defend the pick-and-roll and just do it,” Anthony said after Wednesday’s practice.

Defending the pick-and-roll is one of the most difficult tasks defenses face in the NBA. So it’s understandable that the Knicks would struggle to contain it. But Anthony’s point about the lack of a plan in place is troubling for a team that’s two months into the season.

“The communication improves as you continue to play. I think we just have to figure out exactly what we’re going to do and just do it instead of second-guessing ourselves,” he said. “When we do it, we’re a great defensive team. When we don’t, we’re a bad defensive team. There’s no in-between with us -- either it’s good or bad.”

Coach Jeff Hornacek has said there are times the coaching staff wonders whether the players are communicating well enough when facing pick-and-rolls. He also says there are directives from the coaching staff to force pick-and-roll ball handlers certain ways, and those directives aren’t always executed.

“If they’re not talking, our set, designated plays, our schemes -- we don’t know if they’re working or not because they’re not talking,” he said.

Overall, Anthony is pleased with where the Knicks stand. They are 16-14 heading into Wednesday’s game against Atlanta.

“I like where we’re at, considering this team coming together for the first time two months ago,” he said. “There’s still some things we will get better at as the season goes along. Guys are starting to feel more comfortable out there with one another and on the court with themselves and what we’re trying to do.

"Overall, I like where we’re at. I know we’ve got to get better. I know we will get better. But overall, I like where we’re at.”

Noah believes there’s plenty to improve on defense: Center Joakim Noah knows that both he and his teammates can improve on the defensive end. Due in part to the pick-and-roll issues, New York ranks 26th in defensive efficiency entering Wednesday’s play. Among their problems: allowing too many offensive rebounds, points off turnovers, second-chance points, points in the paint and needless fouls.

“We all know that we have to build an identity on that part of the floor, including myself. I have to do a lot better on that end. We all do,” Noah said. “We have to build an identity, want it more, find who were are. … You can’t say that we’re doing one thing great. If we want to be where we want to be at the end of this, we definitely have to pick it up, and I think we’re capable of it.”

Can the Knicks be a team that competes in the Eastern Conference if they figure things out on defense (which is currently led by assistant Kurt Rambis)?

“No question. That’s what I believe. We have three guys on this team that can score with the best of them,” he said. “If we can just somehow find a way to build defensively, I think we can really make some noise.”