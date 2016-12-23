Giants leave their fate in the hands of others this week

ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Ranaan says that after falling to the Eagles on Thursday 24-19, the team will keep an eye on the scoreboard, hoping other teams fall so that New York will end their five-year playoff drought. (0:54)

PHILADELPHIA -- The playoffs will have to wait, until at least Saturday.

The New York Giants failed to punch their own ticket to the postseason on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. They fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19.

Now, they wait. They have no choice. The Giants (10-5) have to hope that the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose. Just one of them, any of them.

Eli Manning threw three inteceptions, including a pick-six, in the Giants' loss to the Eagles.

The Lions play on Monday night in Dallas. The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, the Falcons play Saturday at Carolina, and the Bucs travel to New Orleans on Saturday.

Something is likely to give. The Giants entered Thursday night with a 99.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. Even with the loss, their chances to be playing past Week 17 remain strong.

It would take the perfect storm of results over the final two weeks to keep them out. Really, they need everyone in the NFC playoff race to win out while they lose again next week to miss out.

What the Giants did miss out on because of a slow start Thursday -- quarterback Eli Manning threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown that made it 14-0 less than seven minutes into the game -- was any chance at capturing the NFC East. Throw that dream out the window. Manning finished with three interceptions.

The Giants’ loss handed the NFC East title to the Dallas Cowboys. It also means the Giants will be on the road assuming they reach the postseason.

That could be troublesome. They haven’t been the same team away from MetLife Stadium this season. They’re 7-1 at home, and just 3-4 on the road. And one of those wins came at a neutral site in London versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants' defense has been dominant at home this season, where they've allowed 10 touchdowns in eight games. They haven't been quite the same on the road, where they've allowed 15 in seven games.

The Eagles' offense found the end zone twice on Thursday night -- both times on big plays. Darren Sproles had a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Nelson Agholor caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Combined with Manning's interception returned for a touchdown, it was too much for the Giants to overcome. The Giants have now failed to top 20 points in four straight games. They've managed to score more than 20 points just once on the road this season, and their path to the Super Bowl now goes on the road.