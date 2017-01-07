Why Odell Beckham Jr. is built for pressure of postseason

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The camera follows New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It just seems to happen. He doesn’t appear to avoid or shy away from it either.

Beckham clearly was made for the bright lights of the big city and the intense spotlight of the big stage. This is where he seems to do his best work, such as that one-handed catch his rookie year in a prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys. Or the 222 yards and two touchdowns (including the game winner) in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens to save the Giants' season.

Given this rare ability, the playoffs seem to be an ideal place to showcase his immense talent. It provides him ample opportunity to perform in the pressure-packed situations he craves.

“I just don't know what more you would ask for. It's fourth-and-1, it's 1:36 left on the clock, you're down five, you need a play or you just need a first down to stay alive, but you score a touchdown,” Beckham said. “It's something about those moments, knowing you have to get it done. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it, there's no way around it, you just have to get it done.

Odell Beckham Jr. knows that in order to be among the greats, he must perform in the playoffs. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

“I do enjoy those moments. It's like taking the last shot, you never know if you're going to fail unless you shoot.”

It took three years but Beckham finally gets his first crack at the playoffs Sunday when the Giants play on the road against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The rest of the football world will be watching as he plays his first career game -- college or pro -- in temperatures below 32 degrees. The forecast calls for a high of 15 degrees.

That's the least of Beckham's concerns. He's worried about his performance, which if the regular season in late-game situations is any indication, the results are sure to be promising.

Beckham had more catches (33), yards (474 yards) and touchdowns (four) in the fourth quarter of games this season than any other quarter. And most of that production came in games that were decided by a touchdown or less.

“He’s always high energy, high emotion, high passion,” punter and close friend Brad Wing said. “And at the end of games, these games that are close, I think we’re seeing that lifted a bit. He’s a passionate guy from start to finish no matter what.”

Beckham, 24, has enjoyed continuous success on the field throughout his first three professional seasons. He has set records, made three Pro Bowls and was named second-team All-Pro on Friday.

“It shows a lot. We’re literally seeing this kid grow in front of our eyes. For me as a teammate, it’s something that is fun to watch," wide receiver Victor Cruz said. "It’s fun to see him hold it down and continue to produce week in and week out. It’s something that I’ve helped him with, whether it’s just saying words to him or talking to him about what is expected of him and how I view him. It’s something that has been very fun to watch and it’s only going to get better.”

The natural progression would appear to be for Beckham to do it in the playoffs. These are the moments that he says are the reason he plays the game.

It has him admittedly tossing and turning at night in anticipation.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to even be able to play in the playoffs,” Beckham said. “For me, it's like -- I feel like I've talked about it for years since I've been here and it's finally here. It's not really here until Sunday, I think, or even when we take off to go to Green Bay and it all kind of will settle in. I'm just trying to hold it all together and I just don't know where I'm going to be at. I know I'm going to be very amped up and very excited.”

Beckham has talked in the past of watching film of all-time greats, such as Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. He knows in order to reach their level, he must perform in the postseason.

Rice owns just about every major postseason receiving record.

“Obviously, the best to ever do it and this was a time where he stepped it up even more,” Beckham said. “That's just what you have to do, you’ve got to bring your A-game, your A-plus, actually. You've got to bring the very best that you have and you have to leave it all out there.”

It may help that Beckham and the Giants will see a banged-up Packers secondary. He may have LaDarius Gunter shadowing him around the field, with safety help over the top. The Packers played with two deep safeties the entire first matchup between the teams.

The Giants' job will be to find ways to get the ball into Beckham’s hands. No matter the situation, that is always the goal.

“Odell is a good player,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “We try to get him touches whenever we can get him touches and when he touches the ball a lot, we have a better chance to win the ballgame.”

In what will likely be a close game and with the spotlight shining brightly, there is a good chance that happens often Sunday. And a good chance Beckham produces in his first career playoff game.