Brandon Marshall, Evan Engram give glimpse of Giants' offensive potential

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If New York Giants fans wanted to get excited about this season, Saturday was the day. They were given their first taste of live team drills and the potential of a restocked offense.

On the first play of 7-on-7 offense vs. defense, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, a free-agent acquisition, made a leaping grab downfield over cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The 6-foot-5 frame that is believed to be the perfect complement to Odell Beckham Jr. was on full display.

Several plays later when tight end Evan Engram, the Giants' first-round pick, came on the field for his first live snap in an NFL training camp, he made his mark. Engram ran across the field and caught an underneath pass that was thrown behind him by quarterback Eli Manning. It would have been a minimal gain, but it was an impressive catch.

This is what the Giants are hoping to see from their two biggest offseason acquisitions. Teamed with Beckham and Sterling Shepard, there is hope this can be an explosive offense, not one that struggled to score points like last year.

"Right, you got a big guy, physical guy, and then you got a quick, shifty, fast, do-everything type of guy," Jenkins said of the Beckham-Marshall combination working on the outside.

When the Giants scrimmaged 11-on-11, Beckham reminded the crowd that he was still the top attraction. He caught a 50-yard touchdown from Manning on a deep post on the first play. Moments later he made a diving grab and a fingertips catch down the right sideline that might have went for another long touchdown.

If the offensive line can hold up, this is what the Giants and their fans want to see this season. The potential for a potent aerial attack is there.

"Yes, absolutely, that's why I came here, because of [Beckham]," Marshall said. "I'm tired of getting double coverage and viced in the red zone. I'll let him freakin' carry all the weight."

They still have a long way to go. Marshall was beating himself up after what appeared to be a drop later in team drills. He later revealed it was more a mental error than anything. The veteran receiver "throttled" through a zone. In the past with a different quarterback, that wouldn't have been wrong. With the Giants in their offense, Marshall was supposed to run through the hole in the zone at full speed.

The timing between the quarterback and receiver is something Marshall believes will come with more familiarity and practice.

"Well, it was nice to see on the first play of training camp, he gets a ball thrown to him and makes a nice play," McAdoo said. "There's going to be a learning curve there. There will be some ups and downs like there are, but Brandon's played a lot of football, and we're confident that he'll come a long way fast. He's a tremendous communicator. There's a lot of teaching and learning going on both ways: coach to player, player to coach, player to player. That always helps, and being a great communicator is important, so that'll help facilitate the process."

There will be more opportunities. The Giants practiced Saturday in shells as McAdoo continues to build up his team. Their first practice with uppers (full shoulder pads) will come Tuesday after a day off.

