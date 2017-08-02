Dance party erupts in Giants locker room, Eli Manning (kind of) joins fun

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Training camp bonding for the New York Giants used to involve late-night carousing at bars or hanging in the dorms at the University at Albany. Now it is dance parties in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

This has become common practice for the Giants in recent years, with the always dancing Odell Beckham Jr. leading the way. It has seemingly grown every year and is now becoming a daily event that includes (almost) the entire team.

Even quarterback Eli Manning ... sort of.

Manning seemed to enjoy the party. What's next, coach Ben McAdoo?

This the Giants locker room. They're always dancing. It gets wild, whether it’s with individual performances or group participation.

Always have fun with your teammates. #90PowerCircle #TeamBondingNYG A post shared by Jason Pierre-Paul (@iamjasonpierrepaul) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

The party atmosphere among the young Giants was something veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall noticed immediately this spring.

"They don't stop dancing," he said. "Media rooms, meetings, practice."