Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't complain about hit, but teammates upset

Ben McAdoo discusses the injury to Odell Beckham Jr. and why Eli Manning placed a high sideline throw. (0:38)

The hit that sent Odell Beckham Jr. out of Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns didn't look pretty. Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun slammed Beckham in the knee.

Beckham has a sprained ankle from a hit that seemed to draw immediate ire from the New York Giants. Beckham glared across the line of scrimmage as he walked off the field.

The seriousness of the injury will be determined after further tests Tuesday.

When asked if that kind of hit belonged in the preseason, Beckham didn't express any displeasure.

"I don't know. I'm not really the judge," Beckham said. "It's just football, in my opinion."

McAdoo also didn't seem upset. Boddy-Calhoun's hit was within the rules and he wasn't penalized on the play.

"It was one of those football plays," McAdoo said. "[Quarterback] Eli [Manning] had to go high, and it was a tough play for the [defensive back]."

Giants safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison wasn't as accepting.

"I don't know. It's just football, I guess," Beckham said. "Preseason." Long pause. "So ..."

A deeper look at the play showed that the hit was perfectly legal. There is no rule that prohibits a defender from hitting a receiver's leg in an attempt to make a tackle.

Boddy-Calhoun did his job by taking Beckham to the ground immediately after the catch. But some Giants took offense.

"Clean hit, but come on," Harrison said on Twitter after the game. "Kid did his job, can't be mad at him. Couldn't have been me. I'll leave it at that."

Harrison later added he thought the low hit could have been avoided.

"Agreed. It's just certain stuff you don't do in the preseason," he said. "Let someone have done it to him watch how upset he would've been."

Collins appeared to approach Boddy-Calhoun to express his disapproval.

"I cannot have a teammate next to me playing that way. I cannot condone it. It's not something I seek," Collins told reporters. "He had all the opportunity in the world to make a different play, but I don't condone it."

He later added: "The play wasn't a penalty, but it's something everyone knows that is something you don't do. He had about 30 seconds to make a play on the ball in the air. He could've made a play on the ball, could've hit him high, but he chose a different route. I can't respect him."

This is the second time in three years that Beckham's teammates have had his back following a preseason game. Victor Cruz claimed the Jacksonville Jaguars were "gunning" for Beckham during a preseason contest in 2015.