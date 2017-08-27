Landon Collins scores TD as Giants defense shows potential to be special

Christian Hackenberg struggles against the Giants as two of his passes are taken to the house by Landon Collins and Donte Deayon. (0:43)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The score at halftime Saturday was New York Giants 29, New York Jets 3. If you want to break it down further, it was Giants defense 16, Jets 3.

This was a mismatch. The Jets with Christian Hackenberg at quarterback and their limited weaponry stood little chance against a Giants defense that has a chance to be special. The Giants allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL last season and have a chance to be better this year.

It has all been on full display this preseason, as the Giants' first-team defense hasn't allowed a touchdown. It was evident Saturday night during a 32-31 win over the Jets, as the Giants' defense had a safety by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and interception returns for touchdowns by safety Landon Collins and cornerback Donte Deayon ... in the first half alone.

Some of it might have to do with the Jets. It will be a long season for the team playing across town, especially offensively. But this is also why there is so much optimism with the Giants. Their defense is really good, with a chance to make it to the next level.

Landon Collins had one of the Giants' two first-half pick-sixes. Elsa/Getty Images

QB depth chart: Eli Manning finished 7-of-14 passing for 121 yards and an interception in one half of action. He hit some big plays but also tried to make a play with a defender in his face that he regretted. That ended with a turnover. Overall, there were more than enough positives to consider the evening a success, especially with Manning coming out unharmed. That is the most important thing in the preseason. Josh Johnson came in next and was serviceable. He held on to the ball too long on one sack from the backside but otherwise completed 4 of 6 passes for 67 yards. He led the Giants to a field goal on his three possessions. Geno Smith took a good chunk of the second half against his former team and went 5-of-10 passing for 51 yards. He also led the Giants to a field goal and didn't commit the costly mistake that had plagued him in recent weeks. Rookie Davis Webb finished the game and went 2-of-4 passing for 20 yards.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Giants looked ...: Dominant defensively and improved offensively. The improvement offensively came even without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall. The offensive line did better after a rough opening drive. Coincidentally or not, their success came with Brent Jones at right guard instead of John Jerry. As for the defense ... see above.

One reason to be concerned: The offensive line still had its moments. It's the Achilles heel of this team. There were definitely more positives Saturday night (52 yards on 13 carries in the first half), but there were also some negative plays. Jerry had the initial slip and left tackle Ereck Flowers committed a penalty and allowed a sack on a stunt that he and guard Justin Pugh didn't pass off effectively. The Giants took a look at undrafted free-agent tackle Chad Wheeler with the first team in place of Flowers on the ensuing possession. This is the one area of concern that remains entering the season. It's not likely to change.

That guy could start: G Brett Jones: He came in for Jerry after the opening drive and performed adequately, especially in the run game. The Giants ran 16 plays for 112 yards with a touchdown -- their first offensive score of the preseason -- on their final two drives of the first quarter. Jones might have supplanted Jerry with that performance.

Rookie watch: TE Evan Engram looked dangerous, with two catches for 32 yards in the first half. He also made a nice block on an Orleans Darkwa 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. "Evan's a playmaker," Manning said on the broadcast. "He did some good things [Saturday night]. He had some nice catches and some runs after the catch. I think he's done a good job to learn the offense and find ways to get open." Undrafted free-agent wide receiver Travis Rudolph also flashed with the Giants short on healthy wide receivers. He made a fantastic leaping grab over a defender in the second quarter, then ran for a 69-yard gain. Rudolph also made a nice leaping catch and run in the third quarter. He might be playing his way onto the roster.

The kicking competition: Mike Nugent nailed 50- and 54-yard field goals, while Aldrick Rosas hit a 24-yarder. Nugent also did very well on kickoffs. The veteran might have closed the gap on Saturday. This could come down to the final game of the preseason.