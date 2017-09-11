Minus Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants don't look very good

Dak Prescott tosses a screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott, who goes for 30 yards to get into New York territory. (0:18)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Put those Super Bowl aspirations on the backburner. The New York Giants have a lot of work to do to even be considered playoff contenders, let alone a Super Bowl threat.

They were outclassed in their season opener on the road by the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, albeit without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., their best offensive weapon. He didn’t play because of a sprained ankle.

But right now that may be the least of the Giants’ concerns after a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. The three points are the fewest the Giants have scored in a season opener during Super Bowl era since 1995, which also came against Dallas.

The Giants' offensive line remains troubling, their run game impotent and their quarterback jittery and unable to make enough plays downfield. Eli Manning threw for 33 yards in the first half. He finished 27-of-36 for 207 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked three times and under constant pressure.

Eli Manning didn't throw a touchdown in the Giants' season-opening loss to the Cowboys. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

It's likely all the Giants' offensive struggles are intertwined, and maybe Beckham solves them all. Or maybe not.

But Sunday night likely left some wondering if the Giants did enough in the offseason to fix an offense that wasn’t very good last year, when they averaged a paltry 19.4 points per game. Do they have enough talent around Beckham to reach their intended goal of putting a fifth trophy in the case?

They didn’t even get close to 19 points on Sunday night. The Giants crossed midfield just once. Offseason acquisition Brandon Marshall was nonexistent. He had one catch on four targets in his Giants debut.

Tight end Evan Engram, the Giants’ first-round pick, caught four passes for 44 yards, but he wasn’t the deep threat down the middle of the field they promised. That’s in part because Manning rarely pushed the ball deep downfield.

Again, maybe that changes when Beckham is on the field. Maybe not.

The Giants received a taste of life without Beckham when he was suspended for Week 16 of the 2015. That wasn’t pretty (they were manhandled by the Minnesota Vikings). The Giants without Beckham left reason to doubt whether the supporting cast is really good enough. Many of the warts that plagued them last year still seem to exist.

The defense, which wore down at times in part because of the offense’s struggles, may be able to carry the Giants with Beckham. They weren’t able to carry them without. The were on the field for an astounding 47 plays in the first half. The Giants ran 19.

The Cowboys dominated the first half, outgaining the Giants 265-49. The Giants managed two first downs and didn’t have Beckham to bail them out.

Fortunately, he will be back soon enough. There is reason to believe Beckham will return Monday night when they play the Detroit Lions. He was running some routes at close to full speed before the contest.

Sunday night was a chance for the Giants to prove they're a good team with or without Beckham. The results weren't encouraging.