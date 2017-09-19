Even Odell Beckham Jr. can't save this Giants offense

Matthew Stafford finds Marvin Jones Jr. and Eric Ebron in the end zone as the Lions top the Giants 24-10. (0:44)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' offense is broken. It's to the point where 20 points is a miracle. Where moving the chains with any sort of consistency is asking too much. Where getting in the end zone and not committing costly penalties are rarities.

The Giants scored three points in their opener. They didn't do much better Monday night in a 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. It was the eighth straight game dating back to last season that the Giants failed to score 20 points.

Even star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the lineup -- he handled a limited workload and recorded four catches for 36 yards -- wasn't enough to save coach Ben McAdoo's stagnant West Coast offense. Quarterback Eli Manning struggled under constant pressure (four sacks in the first half alone) and has only one touchdown pass in the first two games.

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the lineup on Monday and had four catches for 36 yards, but the Giants failed to reach 20 points for the eighth consecutive game. Al Bello/Getty Images

What is wrong with the Giants' offense, which has the third-fewest points in the NFL (13) after two weeks? It seems everything.

The running game was again nonexistent. The Giants had just 62 rushing yards.

The offensive line struggled to protect, especially left tackle Ereck Flowers, who allowed three sacks. Manning was sacked a total of five times.

Manning struggled at times to make the simplest throws -- an off-target pass of about 7 yards deflected off tight end Evan Engram's hand and was intercepted in the first half -- and didn't make enough big plays.

Manning wasn't helped by receiver Brandon Marshall, who had the most inopportune drop. The offseason acquisition had the ball bounce off his hands deep down the right sideline when the Giants trailed by a touchdown. Two plays later the Lions returned a punt for a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Even after the Giants scored their only touchdown of the first two weeks, the offense messed it up. Engram received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for grabbing his crotch. The Giants then put the ensuing kickoff out of bounds and gave the ball to the Lions at the Giants' 45-yard line.

Some of the foolish mistakes and drops may be correctable. And Beckham will get healthier and more productive. He wasn't himself on Monday night.

But the offensive line has been a problem for the past few seasons. So has the running game. The answers don't seem to be walking through the door. McAdoo's offense has become predictable and inefficient. The Giants even continuously threw the ball short of the first-down marker late in the game as they were attempting to mount a comeback.

The Giants (0-2) overcame the deficiencies last season to go 11-5 and earn a wild card because their defense won numerous games against inferior competition.

The schedule this season isn't anywhere near as generous, and the offensive problems may be worse. At least it looks that way two games into the season.