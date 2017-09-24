The Giants' season all but ended in demoralizing fashion

Odell Beckham Jr. makes the catch in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. Beckham is also given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for his celebration. (0:34)

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Giants' offense finally came alive. It appeared the team might actually save its season and avoid an 0-3 start despite scoring a total of 13 points in the first 11 quarters.

The Giants exploded and scored 24 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Somehow, it still wasn’t enough. They lost 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired at Lincoln Financial Field.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Giants fell to 0-3 despite entering the season with high hopes after finishing 11-5 and making the playoffs last year.

History says the 2017 Giants need a mini-miracle. Only three teams since the current playoff format was established have reached the postseason after starting the season with three consecutive losses.

This one was demoralizing. The Giants had the lead late in the fourth quarter after two Odell Beckham Jr. scores and a long catch and run by Sterling Shepard. Their defense, considered the strength of the team, couldn’t hold it.

Even when it appeared the game was destined for overtime, the Giants made some costly mistakes late. First, left tackle Ereck Flowers committed a costly holding penalty with under a minute remaining. Then running back Shane Vereen stepped out of bounds after catching a short pass on the next play.

What followed moments later was a poor punt by Brad Wing and a long completion to Alshon Jeffery to get the Eagles into pseudo-field goal range. Elliott then hit the game-winner to potentially end the Giants' season.