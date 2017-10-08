Giants lose Odell Beckham to broken ankle as disastrous season gets worse

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- With four minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Giants' season went from bad to truly disastrous. They lost another game and their star player, Odell Beckham Jr.

And it isn’t good. At. All.

Beckham went up to catch a pass with the Giants holding a slim two-point lead. He landed awkwardly and fractured his left ankle. A source ESPN that Beckham could require surgery but he is getting a second opinion.

The Chargers players immediately called for medical assistance from the Giants' sideline. Players knelt on one knee and Beckham left on a cart with a towel over his face. Those are never good signs.

Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field late in Sunday's game. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

As if this season couldn’t get worse for the still-winless Giants, quarterback Eli Manning fumbled deep in his own territory on the play after Beckham was injured. The Chargers scored several plays later, and the Giants (0-5) remained one of three teams without a victory this season with a 27-22 loss.

This is how it has all unfolded for a team that entered the season with high expectations and Super Bowl dreams. They’re now looking at a lost season -- potentially without their top playmaker.

It wasn’t just Beckham whom the Giants lost on Sunday. He was the fourth wide receiver to leave the contest. Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard injured their ankles in the second quarter and Dwayne Harris fractured his foot early in the second half.

By the time the Giants were trying to march for the game-winning touchdown, they had one healthy wide receiver remaining. That was Roger Lewis.

This all came in a game in which Beckham almost served as the hero. He tried to resuscitate the Giants' season with a 48-yard touchdown that gave them the lead early in the fourth quarter. Beckham dropped to his knees in celebration after the score and performed CPR (without the mouth-to-mouth) on the football.

Except this is the 2017 Giants season. Nothing appears to be going right. The Giants lost four receivers on Sunday, at least two (Beckham and Harris) appeared serious. They also saw defensive captain Jonathan Casillas (burner) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (foot) leave early.