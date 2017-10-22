Where's the offense? This is the Giants' new reality

Eli Manning rolls out of the pocket and finds rookie TE Evan Engram for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (0:22)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This is life without Odell Beckham Jr. for the New York Giants. Offensively, everything is a grind. Nothing comes easily.

First downs are hard to come by. There were four in the entire first half Sunday. There were no big plays by the injured Beckham ... or by Brandon Marshall ... or by Sterling Shepard, who missed his second straight game as New York lost 24-7 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants (1-6) have rookie tight end Evan Engram and little else to threaten opposing defenses.

This is their reality, now and for the final nine games of the season. Nothing is going to magically fix this offense. Not offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan calling plays. Not head coach Ben McAdoo calling plays. And not any stronger reliance on the running game.

It’s going to be difficult for the Giants to score points and make plays. They managed 177 total yards against the Seahawks.

It’s a combination of everything. The Giants don’t have the pass-catching weapons they'd planned to have for quarterback Eli Manning, the offensive line can’t pass-protect for long and the run game, while better in recent weeks, doesn’t exactly strike fear into defenses. Manning also isn’t capable of putting this group on his shoulders and carrying it to respectability. He doesn’t have the weapons or the mobility.

It’s an ugly combination, one that couldn't be disguised by a strong defensive effort Sunday against the Seahawks.

Everything needs to be perfect with the current composition of this roster. The Giants were down seven starters when Sunday’s game began, and nine by the time it was completed. It’s hard to win games that way in the NFL, especially when their top playmaker is out for the season and there is no viable replacement. Beckham is the key to offensive respectability.

The result is that Manning had 17 yards passing in the first half. He finished 19-of-39 for 134 yards and one touchdown. Engram accounted for 60 of those yards and the TD.

The offensive struggles aren’t going away anytime soon. They were hidden in the stunning upset of the Broncos last week. But in that game, the Giants managed just 266 yards and 16 points on offense. (The other scoring was provided by Janoris Jenkins’ interception return for a touchdown.)

On Sunday, the Giants were outgained 222 yards to 42 in the first half, yet -- incredibly -- still managed to lead 7-3. They were aided by several Seahawks implosions, but also saw rookie defensive end Avery Moss force a fumble early in the second quarter deep in Seattle territory that led to the Giants’ only touchdown.

But an inability to move the ball eventually caught up with them. It was inevitable. Every special-teams or defensive miscue gets magnified. The Giants had a punt tipped and were on the wrong end of a joint catch that was ruled a touchdown by the Seahawks to put the game away. The defense slowly wilted as the game progressed.

This is the Giants' reality. They have to play perfectly to have any chance. Their offense isn't anywhere close to good enough.